Hello everyone in Tippah and Benton Counties and the surrounding areas. It is an honor to be writing “Tim’s Time” again. Thanks to everyone who stopped me on the streets and encouraged me to start again.
I want this month’s Tim’s Time to be one that will stick with you and your family for many months to come.
We are living in some very trying times as Americans. We are seeing many changes happen, right before our eyes, that can one day affect us all. Many of you are feeling the effect from the economy and social distancing. I want to encourage some of you this month, to reach out to help others.
I’m including myself as well. We all can do a little bit more to help others that are in serious need. I believe that it’s time we come together as a community and pull together during these tough economic times and turn the table around for our communities, towns, cities and county.
If we all pull together, just think how happy we’ll be. We are blessed to live in such a wonderful county. I have never seen a county like ours. It makes me very proud to say that I am from Tippah County. Tippah and Benton Countians will make it through anything, if we pull together and support one another. We need each other to make it.
I have been doing a lot of thinking lately. In the past several months, I have asked the Lord to give more strength, so I can strengthen others. I have even asked the Lord to give me more understanding, so that I can understand others people needs more. We all have different needs. We all have different ways of thinking, but we all have to pull together or things will not get better, but worse.
We have to understand that if we always do what we’ve always done, then we’ll get what we’ve always gotten. I challenge, you, your family, community leaders, business owners, young people and even myself to make this happen.
I challenge everyone to love people more. Instead of talking about them, lift them up. The Bible says there is life and death in the tongue. Choose your words wisely. Choose to help and not to hurt. Be willing to change yourself before changing others. Judgmental spirits only get you in more trouble. Become an encourager today, especially in tough times like these.
In closing this month’s Tim’s Time, I will leave you with this final statement as food for thought: People are already struggling just to make it. Please don’t put more on them by talking bad about them, running their name down or talking bad about their family. But instead, become a better person and not a bitter person. Remember that we need each other. I need you and you need me.
