Welcome to Tim’s Time. In this column, I will be sharing my personal thoughts. Some may agree or disagree. It’s OK, we all can agree to disagree.
Don’t get me wrong, I know we have to be cautious, but we can still be cautious and get back to normal. I personally feel like it’s time to get things back to normal or like some people say, “new normal.” Whatever you want to call it, it’s time to get things going.
If we don’t step up to plate and start getting our lives back to normal, this will affect a lot of future lives. There are too many kids missing out on so many things. They have suffered long enough. Please don’t take me wrong, I love and appreciate everyone, but enough is enough! It’s time for us to get back to the way of life. It’s summer league time, let’s play ball. It’s time to go fishing, let’s go fishing. It’s time to start saving money for those new clothes for the new school year.
Speaking of the new school year, come on let’s do this for our kids. This past school year will go down in the history books. The kids finished up their last Friday of spring break, not knowing that Friday would be the beginning of their summer break. The seniors of 2020 missed out on so much, so many memories, so many classes needed for their next step. Come on, let’s get back to life.
I know that some on you think that I’m on a soap box. That’s fine, but I will proclaim … it’s time to get back to normal. I am ready to see the lights on around the ballparks, hearing the sound of the bats swinging at that next home run. I am ready to hear the sound of parents screaming and rejoicing over that son or daughter who just struck out that batter. Come on, it’s time to get back to normal.
It’s time to get people back to work. People have suffered enough. People have worried about how they are going to pay the bills, keep food on the table, and provide for their families. You know how they can? Let’s get things back to normal. We need to see the cars parked in our Industries’ parking lots.
Agree or disagree is your personal opinion. It’s time to get our businesses opened back up full time. It’s time for businesses to start advertising those special sale items. It’s time to hear those doors swinging and those phones ringing, bringing back the customers inside your business.
You know how we can hear those things? Get things back to normal.
Let’s support our local businesses by shopping local. Yes, we need to understand when those businesses doors open back up, they will need us. They will need Tippah and Benton countians to shop local. Come on, let’s go back to normal and keep our local businesses alive and don’t allow things to turn our counties into ghost towns. We still have a future generation to protect. Let’s get those doors open.
We are all in this together! Together, we can make a difference. Team work makes the dream work! Our lives, our next generation, our businesses, our local economy is depending on us to get back normal.
Who is with me? Let’s get back to normal.
Let’s get back to planning things and events. There’s nothing to fear but fear itself. Fear will hold a lot of people back from greater things in their lives. Fear will replace our faith. Fear will stop so many possibilities. Listen, fear will stop and kill a county’s progress. But we can stop fear from destroying the we call home. How? By getting things back to normal.
Okay, I’m about finished. I hope by reading this column you are ready to jump off that cough, hit that door with a brand-new outlook on life, and with a brand-new determination, ‘I must do my part!’
So, are you ready? If so, let’s get things back to normal!