RIPLEY • Ripley Police Department is currently investigating a case in which a man was stabbed during the early morning hours on Wednesday, Jan 22.
According to Ripley Police Chief Scott White, a report came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday that a person had been stabbed in the chest on Roberson Road.
The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was was transported to Tippah County Hospital and transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. His condition is unknown at this time.
RPD is currently seeking a person on interest in the stabbing. If you have any information about the case, Call RPD at 662-837-2215.