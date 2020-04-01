The 2019-2020 basketball season was a historic one for all of Tippah County. All of the great teams are made up of great players and coaches.
Below is the All-County selections, voted on by the coaches:
ALL-COUNTY GIRLS
Girls Coach of the Year: Steve Willey, Ripley
Girls Player of the Year: Siarra Jackson, Ripley
Amelya Hatch, Ripley
Summer Kirkman, Ripley
Rivers Adams, Ripley
Bella Jumper, Pine Grove
Loren Elliott, Pine Grove
Karlie Rogers, Pine Grove
Claire Leak, Walnut
Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Annija Chills, Blue Mountain
Teauna Foote, Blue Mountain
Becca Owens, Falkner
ALL-COUNTY BOYS
Boys Coach of the Year: Jake Walker, Pine Grove
Boys Player of the Year: Jesus Ruedas, Ripley
Alex Prather, Ripley
Asa Howard, Ripley
Cam Rucker, Ripley
Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Cade Wilder, Pine Grove
Mason Bullock, Pine Grove
Cam Smith, Falkner
Chauncey Jackson, Falkner
Trent Gray, Blue Mountain
DeShawn Tyler, Blue Mountain
Bailey Quinn, Walnut