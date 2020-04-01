The 2019-2020 basketball season was a historic one for all of Tippah County. All of the great teams are made up of great players and coaches.

Below is the All-County selections, voted on by the coaches:

ALL-COUNTY GIRLS 

Girls Coach of the Year: Steve Willey, Ripley

Girls Player of the Year: Siarra Jackson, Ripley

Amelya Hatch, Ripley

Summer Kirkman, Ripley

Rivers Adams, Ripley

Bella Jumper, Pine Grove

Loren Elliott, Pine Grove

Karlie Rogers, Pine Grove

Claire Leak, Walnut

Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut

Annija Chills, Blue Mountain

Teauna Foote, Blue Mountain

Becca Owens, Falkner

ALL-COUNTY BOYS

Boys Coach of the Year: Jake Walker, Pine Grove

Boys Player of the Year: Jesus Ruedas, Ripley

Alex Prather, Ripley

Asa Howard, Ripley

Cam Rucker, Ripley

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Cade Wilder, Pine Grove

Mason Bullock, Pine Grove

Cam Smith, Falkner

Chauncey Jackson, Falkner

Trent Gray, Blue Mountain

DeShawn Tyler, Blue Mountain

Bailey Quinn, Walnut

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Twitter: @SS_Sports_

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus