The All-Division 1-4A basketball teams were announced recently with both Ripley boys and girls well represented on the lists.
For the girls, Ripley's Siarra Jackson was named as the Div. 1-4A Most Valuable Player after averaging 21 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in her senior season. Ripley senior Summer Kirkman was tagged as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Jesus Ruedas took two top honors. The 5-foot-9 senior point guard was named the Div. 1-4A Most Valuable Player as well as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Below is the full list of girls and boys who were selected by the coaches for this honor:
BOYS
Player of the Year: Jesus Ruedas, Ripley
Offensive Player of the Year: Mitchell Shettles, New Albany
Defensive Player of the Year: Jesus Ruedas, Ripley
First Team:
Jesus Ruedas, Ripley
Asa Howard, Ripley
Cam Rucker, Ripley
Alex Prather, Ripley
Mitchell Shettles, New Albany
Isaiah Ball, New Albany
Michael Casey, New Albany
Tam Patterson, Corinth
Kito Windham, Corinth
Ty Roberson, North Pontotoc
Conner Bonds, Tishomingo County
Boys Honorable Mention:
Sentavius Hunt, Ripley
Artaveion High, New Albany
D.K. Gaines, Corinth
Kenaan Lockridge, North Pontotoc
Tanner Moss, Tishomingo County
GIRLS
Player of the Year: Siarra Jackson, Ripley
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Kelsey Ledbetter, New Albany
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Maura Nunley, Tishomingo County
Defensive Player of the Year: Summer Kirkman, Ripley
First Team:
Siarra Jackson, Ripley
Amelya Hatch, Ripley
Summer Kirkman, Ripley
Rivers Adams, Ripley
Maura Nunley, Tishomingo County
Katie Powers, Tishomingo County
Madison Bennett, Tishomingo County
Kelsey Ledbetter, New Albany
Ashanti High, New Albany
Adrienne Wilbanks, Corinth
Maddie Guerin, North Pontotoc