The All-Division 1-4A basketball teams were announced recently with both Ripley boys and girls well represented on the lists. 

For the girls, Ripley's Siarra Jackson was named as the Div. 1-4A Most Valuable Player after averaging 21 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in her senior season. Ripley senior Summer Kirkman was tagged as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Jesus Ruedas took two top honors. The 5-foot-9 senior point guard was named the Div. 1-4A Most Valuable Player as well as the Defensive Player of the Year. 

Below is the full list of girls and boys who were selected by the coaches for this honor:

BOYS

Player of the Year: Jesus Ruedas, Ripley

Offensive Player of the Year: Mitchell Shettles, New Albany

Defensive Player of the Year: Jesus Ruedas, Ripley

First Team:

Jesus Ruedas, Ripley

Asa Howard, Ripley

Cam Rucker, Ripley

Alex Prather, Ripley

Mitchell Shettles, New Albany

Isaiah Ball, New Albany

Michael Casey, New Albany

Tam Patterson, Corinth

Kito Windham, Corinth

Ty Roberson, North Pontotoc

Conner Bonds, Tishomingo County

Boys Honorable Mention:

Sentavius Hunt, Ripley

Artaveion High, New Albany

D.K. Gaines, Corinth

Kenaan Lockridge, North Pontotoc

Tanner Moss, Tishomingo County

GIRLS

Player of the Year: Siarra Jackson, Ripley

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Kelsey Ledbetter, New Albany

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Maura Nunley, Tishomingo County

Defensive Player of the Year: Summer Kirkman, Ripley

First Team:

Siarra Jackson, Ripley

Amelya Hatch, Ripley

Summer Kirkman, Ripley

Rivers Adams, Ripley

Maura Nunley, Tishomingo County

Katie Powers, Tishomingo County

Madison Bennett, Tishomingo County

Kelsey Ledbetter, New Albany

Ashanti High, New Albany

Adrienne Wilbanks, Corinth

Maddie Guerin, North Pontotoc

