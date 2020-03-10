The All-Division 1-2A basketball teams were announced this week. Below is the full list of girls and boys who were selected by the coaches for this honor:
BOYS
Player of the Year: Walker Moreland, New Site
Coach of the Year: Rick Howell, New Site
First Team:
Walker Moreland, New Site
Carson Fitzsimmons, New Site
Dalton Pounds, New Site
Ethan Eaton, New Site
Walter Hamilton, Potts Camp
Mitchell Saulsberry, Potts Camp
Kedavian Faulkner, Potts Camp
Alex Duthu, Mantachie
Dylan Bennett, Mantachie
Josh Henderson, East Union
Rett Johnson, East Union
Jalen Skipper, Strayhorn
Brantley Porterfield, Walnut
GIRLS
Player of the Year: Hannah Campbell, New Site
Coach of the Year: Byron Sparks, New Site
First Team:
Hannah Campbell, New Site
Ivy Loden, New Site
Katelyn Moreland, New Site
Saydee Taylor, New Site
Claire Leak, Walnut
Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Aleia Peterson, Walnut
McKinley Montgomery, Mantachie
Madison Jones, Mantachie
Kaitie Boatner, East Union
Sylvie McVey, East Union
Malasha Faulkner, Potts Camp
Taylor Sexton, Strayhorn