The All-Division 1-1A basketball teams were announced on Monday, April 20, with players from Falkner, Pine Grove and Blue Mountain well represented on the lists. 

For the girls, Pine Grove's Loren Elliott was named as the Div. 1-1A Most Valuable Player after averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in her senior season. Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates was named the Div. 1-1A Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Panthers to a 30-8 record and their fourth-consecutive Class 1A state title. 

Three other Lady Panther seniors joined Elliott on the All-Division 1-1A Team. Karlie Rogers, Bella Jumper and Brianna Baggett were all noted as top performers this past season. Blue Mountain's Annija Chills and Teauna Foote both made the cut on the first team selection as well. 

Falkner duo Becca Owens and Harley Garner were voted as Honorable Mention selections.

On the boy's side, Pine Grove's Carson Rowland was recognized for his impressive season, being listed as the Co-Most Valuable Player along side Biggersville's Hunter Stacy. The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals in his sophomore campaign. 

Pine Grove boy's basketball head coach Jake Walker earned Coach of the Year honors for leading the young Panthers squad to a 27-6 record and a Class 1A quarterfinals appearance.

Other Panthers joining Rowland on the first team were freshman sharpshooter Jack Hudson and senior Mason Bullock. Falkner's Cam Smith and Chauncey Jackson represented the Eagles on the first team. Jaden Hall was Blue Mountain's lone selection in the 10-player first team list.

Honorable Mention selections were: Blue Mountain's Trenton Gray and DeShawn Tyler, as well as Falkner senior Cody Johnson. 

Below is the full list of girls and boys who were selected by the coaches for this honor:

BOYS

Co-MVP: Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Co-MVP: Hunter Stacy, Biggersville

Coach of the Year: Jake Walker, Pine Grove

First Team:

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Jack Hudson, Pine Grove

Mason Bullock, Pine Grove

Hunter Stacey, Biggersville

Telick Barnett, Biggersville

Brooks Brand, Biggersville

Jaden Hall, Blue Mountain

Chauncey Jackson, Falkner

Cam Smith, Falkner

Kye Elliott, Jumpertown

Honorable Mention:

Trenton Gray, Blue Mountain

Deshawn Tyler, Blue Mountain

Cody Johnson, Falkner

GIRLS

MVP: Loren Elliott, Pine Grove 

Coach of the Year: Katie Bates, Pine Grove 

First Team:

Loren Elliott, Pine Grove

Karlie Rogers, Pine Grove

Bella Jumper, Pine Grove

Brianna Baggett, Pine Grove

Goldee Butler, Biggersville

Asia Stafford, Biggersville

Annija Chills, Blue Mountain

Teauna Foote, Blue Mountain

Cheyanna Johnson, Jumpertown

Maddie Burks, Jumpertown

Honorable Mention:

Hannah Seago, Biggerville

Becca Owens, Falkner

Harley Garner, Falkner

Elyse Goodwyn, Jumpertown

