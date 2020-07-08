FALKNER • Recent hire, Jeff Anglin, has humble goals but high hopes for the Eagles’ football program.
Anglin is focused more on building a strong foundation within the Eagles’ locker room than looking to build an immediate powerhouse.
“.500 is a common goal. Get the boys together, get them believing in what we’re doing, and team unity is what we’re really focused on this year.” Anglin said, “Once these boys get back on track, the future will lay itself out. It’s just that team unity that has to be built first.”
This will be the third coaching change the nine Eagle seniors have faced.
“These guys are hungry, they want to win”, Anglin stated. "After a playoff drought, uncertainty about fall sports due to COVID-19, and the coaching changes, I expect so see a fire in these guys this year."
Anglin has a well rounded resumé. He resigned as the defense coordinator for the powerhouse Biggersville after three years to come lead the Eagles. In addition, he spent six years at Ripley, two at Thrasher, and two at Tishomingo County. Defense has been the name of his game throughout his coaching career, and we will get to see how that translates to the Eagles’ play on the field this year.
The Eagles finished 2-9 in 2019, but only lost five seniors.
Anglin doesn’t claim to be a miracle worker, but is self described as a “players coach” Hitting that .500 win/loss mark would be a significant improvement from last season.
The Eagles remain in a holding pattern as to when the season will begin. The MHSAA is set to meet again on Tuesday, July 14 to vote on their plans for the upcoming football season with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.
Whenever the time to play comes, Anglin and his new team will be ready.