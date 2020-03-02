JACKSON • Pine Grove has loads of experience on the basketball floor. The three-time defending Class 1A state champions will add one more game to their belt with their fourth-straight title appearance after a 55-26 win over previously unbeaten West Lowndes on Monday.
"This is their goal, for these seniors to get to this game for the fourth year, their entire high school career, it speaks volumes about them," said Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates. "Four of the (starting) five are battling injuries. Three of them will possibly have to have surgery after the season. Most kids would use that as an excuse but they just put tape on it and they are ready to go."
Pine Grove's experience showed up in their balanced attack on the offensive end against West Lowndes. Each quarter at least one player found a way to take control and make shots.
In the first quarter, their most experienced player, Loren Elliott, got the Lady Panthers off to a great start. Elliott scored eight of Pine Grove's 14 first quarter points as they took a 14-7 lead into the second.
The second quarter belonged to junior Kenzie Miller. Miller helped the Lady Panthers build a 10-point lead behind seven points, including a personal 5-0 run in the period. Pine Grove led 25-16 at the break.
West Lowndes stayed in relative striking distance in the third quarter, cutting the lead down to eight with 4:47 to play. But Pine Grove used the scoring of Bella Jumper, who scored six points to aid in a 10-0 run to close the quarter and send the Lady Panthers into the fourth with an 18-point lead, 40-22.
Elliott led all scorers with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jumper added 11 points followed by 10 points from Miller. Senior Karlie Rogers was a part of the equation as well with eight points and nine rebounds.
"That is what I love about our team. It is so well rounded," said Bates. "Loren, obviously gets a lot of focus, but we have so many more offensive threats besides Loren Elliott. Karlie Rogers did an amazing job controlling the boards in the second half. Sydney Carter did a super good job filling her role whenever Karlie went out with foul trouble. Just like any game, we are not a one or two-man team. It is everybody buying into their role. Their role changes by game, by opponent, and they just nod and go on about their way and dig in and get their job done."
Pine Grove (29-8) will face the winner of Baldwyn and Sacred Heart on Thursday at 1 p.m. inside The Pavilion at Ole Miss for the state championship. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Bearcats once in the regular season, 35-30 on Dec. 28 at the Wheeler Tournament.