FALKNER - Brad Barnes comes from a program that knows how to win. Barnes recently wrapped up a 2019 Class 1A state title with Smithville. But now Barnes takes on a new challenge. After receiving North Tippah School Board approval in June, Barnes takes over as the head baseball coach for Falkner.
"I'm really excited about being here at Falkner," said Barnes. "I come from Smithville which is a small town and coming here is a lot like Smithville. The people that I've met so far have welcomed me with open arms. The school system seems to be really structured and that's important because I have two young kids coming with me. The entire experience so far has been great for my family."
Barnes has been coaching for the last eight years at Smithville. In his first two years, Barnes served as an assistant coach in fast-pitch softball and football. In the final six years, Barnes kept his assistant football position but swapped over to assist baseball in the spring months. With Barnes' help, the Seminoles baseball team has reached the state title game in five of his six seasons, winning two state championships (2014, 2019).
Being around a winning tradition for eight years makes Barnes feel ready and prepared to lead his own program and hope to build that same tradition in Falkner.
"I feel prepared in the sense of, not just the success that I've had, but I've had the opportunity to work under several different head coaches and a lot of good head coaches," Barnes stated. "They know the games and they've been great with the kids and been able to pull different things from different coaches to see how they do things. I've been under great leadership and I think they have prepared me for it. I think the administration here will be the same way."
Barnes elected not to participate in summer baseball in June in order to give the players and himself more time to acquaint themselves with one another. Much like his time in Smithville, Barnes will also assist newly-appointed head football coach Ty Priest on the gridiron as well.