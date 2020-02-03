BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. • (Game 2 Box Score) William Woods took a four-game series from Blue Mountain over the weekend, first finishing off a suspended Game 2 from last Friday night that the Owls would win 4-2.
WWU got the two runs they needed in the 6th and 7th on a Topper passed ball and an RBI single by Easton Wallace.
Andrew Fyffe picked up the pitching win in relief for the Owls, while Henry McDonald (JR/Fernwood, MS) (0-1) suffered the loss for BMC. Davin Marcomb notched his second save of the series.
Matt Crowder (SO/Madison, Miss.) led Blue Mountain at the plate with two hits and an RBI in the loss.
Game 3 (Box Score)
In the third set, the Owls would get another win over the Toppers 5-2 behind five unearned runs.
BMC's Eli Jackson (JR/New Albany, MS) saw his first action of the season on the bump, going four innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and striking out six, but carried the loss.
Dylan Hansen got the win for William Woods, going four innings, giving up three hits and striking out five. Max Storch grabbed the save.
Jose Torres (SR/Aibonito, Puerto Rico) led BMC at the plate with two hits and an RBI, while Kevin Wright (JR/Madison, Miss.) had two hits including a double. Luke Miller (SR/Collinsville, MS) also added a double for BMC.
Game 4 (Box Score)
The Owls sealed the sweep in Game four, winning a close one 5-4 in six innings due to darkness.
WWU would get a four-run second inning to pace the momentum, later adding a run in the fourth.
Blue Mountain hit the board in the third on an error by the Owls, making it 4-1 at that point.
The Toppers would get two in the fourth on when Anyelo Sanchez (SO/Dominican Repulic) doubled to start the inning. He would be driven in on a Kevin Williams single and Wright later scored on an error.
Blue Mountain couldn't muster anymore in the darkness-shortened game, ending in the 6th.
Spencer Burnham got the win for WWU, while Chandler Allen (SO/Red Bay, AL) was saddled with the loss. Allan Brown nabbed the save.
"It was a tough series," BMC head coach Curt Fowler said. "We're very used to winning early in the season, so this stings to our guys. William Woods has an outstanding team that deserves to be ranked, so we know where we need to be competitively now. I saw some bright spots and it's a long season, so we'll get back in the saddle next week."
Blue Mountain will return to action Friday in a doubleheader against Clarke College (Iowa) at noon and 2 p.m. in Blue Mountain in a doubleheader against Clarke College (Iowa) at noon and 2 p.m.