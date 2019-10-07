BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - Blue Mountain College Athletics will be hosting a College Fanfest event Saturday, October 12, the college announced.
The event is in conjunction with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and will be at the BMC Sportsplex beginning at 8 a.m. with the FCA's Fields of Faith in alliance with Blue Mountain College Baptist Student Union. Local FCA Huddles and church youth groups are invited to attend the event.
At 9 a.m., there will be a long drive and putting contest at the BMC Golf team's fieldhouse.
The BMC Baseball program takes over at 11 a.m. with an alumni scrimmage and shrimp boil for all attendees.
At noon, the BMC Softball Toppers will play a scrimmage, and lastly, fans are asked to join the Volley Toppers seven miles up the road at the Ripley Event Center for a 2 p.m. SSAC showdown with Middle Georgia State.
BMC Athletic Director Will Lowrey commented, "The day will be filled with fun, food and fellowship. It is so important to take time to have our former Toppers back on campus as a way to say thank you. This is also a great day for future Toppers to drop in from our local communities to see the opportunities that we have on campus. Come worship with us and cheer us on!"
Again, BMC Athletics encourages alumni, local FCA Huddles and youth groups to participate in the event.
For more information, contact Will Lowrey at (662) 871-9101 or wlowrey@bmc.edu.