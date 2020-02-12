BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain split their pair of games with TCPS last Thursday, Feb. 6 as the ended regular season play. The Lady Cougars never found their footing in a 43-29 loss to the Lady Eagles. The Cougars held off multiple runs from TCPS to hang on for a 62-50 win.
In the girls game, Blue Mountain opened up a 10-5 lead early in the first behind a pair of 3-pointers from A'Rare Foote and Teauna Foote. Teauna Foote added two layups in the process of building a five-point lead but the Lady Eagles ended the first on an 8-0 run to take a 13-10 lead into the second.
Latryana Foote opened the second with layup to cut the lead down to one but TCPS answered with a 10-0 run to extend their lead to 11. A'Rare Foote's second 3-pointer of the night ended the run with 3:17 left in the first half. A pair of layups from Annija Chills and Teauna Foote had Blue Mountain down 10 by halftime, 29-19.
The Lady Cougars mustered just four points in the third quarter as TCPS built a 17-point lead at 40-23 entering the final period.
The entire fourth quarter, Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills played her starting five from the 5-County champion junior high team. A 3-pointer from Keyauna Foote sparked an early 6-0 run by the Lady Cougars to pull within 12 but the young group never put it all together to finish a comeback attempt.
Teauna Foote was the lone Lady Cougar in double figures with 11 points.
In the boys action, the Cougars got off to a good start with a 9-0 run. After a layup by TCPS, Jaden Hall buried a 3-pointer and a layup off a steal for a 14-2 Cougars' lead. The Eagles finished the opening quarter on a 12-2 run as Blue Mountain took a 16-14 lead into the second.
TCPS took their first lead of the game early in the second behind a 6-0 run before Trent Gray scored on a layup to tie and John Dickerson connected on a triple for a three-point lead with 3:20 left. Blue Mountain ended the first half on a 10-1 run, capped by Dickerson's second 3-pointer of the quarter, this one with five seconds left for a 33-23 halftime lead.
The Eagles opened the second half on a 6-0 run to get within four. Later, another layup from Gray plus a 3-pointer from DeShawn Tyler pushed the lead back out to nine. Tyler stayed hot from beyond the arc in the third, hitting two more 3-pointers in the period and Hall added one too for a 51-37 advantage heading into the fourth.
Hall opened the fourth with another 3-pointer for the 17-point lead. TCPS went on a 7-0 run to pull back within 10 with 5:50 to go. Blue Mountain put the game away with a 7-0 run that spanned across over three minutes of game time.
Tyler scored a game-high 19 points for the Cougars. Hall followed him with 15 points. Gray pitched in 10 points in the winning effort.
The Lady Cougars fall to 11-15 on the season as the Cougars close the regular season with a 14-12 record.