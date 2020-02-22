FORT WORTH, Tex. • (Box Score) Blue Mountain Baseball got its biggest win on the young season Saturday, upsetting the number 17 team in the nation 7-4.
The win also gave Blue Mountain the series over the Rams, a team that Perfect Score publications considers the 8th best team in the nation at the moment.
TWU scored a run in the second and two in the fourth, but the Toppers would put up three in the fourth; RBI singles by Matt Crowder (SO/Madison, Miss.) and Pedro Rubio (JR/Strayhorn, Miss.). Isaac Williams (JR/Biloxi, Miss.) would also cross the plate on a bases-loaded hit batsman.
Blue Mountain got four more in the top of the sixth, highlighted by a Luke Miller (SR/Collinsville, MS) single to score Matt Crowder while Drake Wallace (SR/Amory, MS) and Will Brooks (JR/Madison, Miss.) scored on fielder's choices. That would be all the Toppers would need to take the series.
Eli Jackson (JR/New Albany, MS) (2-1) picked up the pitching win for Blue Mountain in relief. Jackson diced up the Rams offense for five innings, collecting four Ks while surrendering only two hits and a run.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys and the resiliency they showed this weekend against one of the top teams in the nation," BMC head coach Curt Fowler said. "We're starting to play like the team we believe we are. This was a big series to win headed into conference play, so again, I'm just really proud of these guys."
BMC (7-9) hosts No. 21 Lyon College Tuesday in Blue Mountain in doubleheader action at noon and 2 p.m.