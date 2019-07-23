BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – Blue Mountain College Golf and head coach Kevin Barefield have announced the upcoming 2019-20 golf schedule.
BMC women are coming off a 2018-19 season that saw them finish fifth inside the SSAC, including returner Katelyn McCallum (SR/Jacksonville, Fla.) who was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year, BMC's first ever.
Along with McCallum, BMC has the luxury of welcoming back returner Dejone Stemmett (JR/Mpumalanga, South Africa). Stemmett and McCallum both finished tied 21st at the SSAC Championship in April. Stemmett also won the Lyon College Spring Invitational in April last season with multiple top-five finishes.
"Expectations are high this year with a veteran team returning," Barefield said. "We're returning all five ladies from last season and have added Andrea Huguenin (FR/Biloxi, Miss.), a top-five high school individual in Class 2A, and Nicole Hanafelt who qualified and competed as an individual in the Junior College National Tournament this past spring. We're now a seasoned program with the talent to compete at the very top of every tournament on the schedule."
On the men's side, BMC will need to fill the shoes of outgoing Andrew McDonald who was one of the team's top players.
With a seventh-place finish in April in the SSAC, returners Cameron Kohl (SR/Marion, Ark.) and Denver Russell (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) look to help lead an incoming class of seven new golfers for BMC.
Kohl finished 28th and Russell finished 33rd at the April SSAC Championship in Greenville, Ala.
"This will be a rebuilding year replacing six seniors with three incoming freshmen and four junior college transfers," Barefield commented. "Dalton Baskin (JR/Meridian, Miss.) and Garrett Moore (JR/Southaven, Miss.) represent junior college programs that competed in the national tournament this past spring. Zach Watts, the Mississippi 5A state champ, will also be joining and should make an immediate impact."
Both teams open the fall season September 9-10 at the Lyon College Fall Classic at Cooper's Hawk Golf Club in Melbourne, Ark.