BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Men's Basketball came up with its second key upset last Saturday, defeating (RV) Bethel 93-74.
Blue Mountain's defense stymied Bethel's offense most of the night, while six Toppers would go on to score in double figures.
Tyree Beason (SR/Memphis, Tenn.), who continues to plead his case as the best player in the SSAC, led BMC with 18 points. Brandon Williams (SO/Dyersburg, Tenn.) would chip in 16 points and Jeffery Porter (JR/Sikeston, Mo.) had 13 for Blue Mountain, while Da'Juonta Ross (SR/Chattanooga, Tenn.) was one rebound short of another double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Added to the scoring was Luka Tejic (SO/Uzice, Serbia) who had 11 points, along with Micah Powers (JR/Holly Springs, Miss.) who had 11 also.
The Topper shot an incredible 59 percent from the floor on the night, draining 8-of-16 from deep.
After the game, BMC head coach Jermael Bingham commented, "Our guys really got after it tonight. We had a solid game plan and we executed it well. Shooting almost 60 percent surely helps, but you have to do that to beat a team like Bethel."
BMC returns to action Thursday at Mobile in SSAC play with a 7:30 p.m. tip.