BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College Men’s XC is currently preparing for the 2020 fall season, coming off a fourth-place finish at the 2019 SSAC Championships.
BMC head coach Heather Duley spent the offseason bolstering her roster with six up-and-coming freshmen to go along with eight returning seniors.
“We’re expecting a great season,” Duley said. We have numerous upperclassmen who we believe will take the reins and lead us. Having veterans is always a good thing.”
Despite several changes to this season’s schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Topper pacers will have five regular-season meets before the SSAC Championship on November 7, including a home meet October 1 at Blue Mountain.
“I’m really looking forward to competing with this group of guys,” Duley said. “They showed great improvement throughout last season, so I believe it’s going to be a great year.”
BMC opens up September 5 at the Mississippi College Season Opener in Clinton, Miss.