MELBOURNE, Ark. – Blue Mountain College Men's Golf finished up a spot in the final round of the Lyon College Invite on Tuesday at Cooper's Hawk, shaving three strokes off from the opening round to end with a 306 (309-306-615).
Charlie Doran (SR/Nova Scotia) led BMC, improving two strokes and finishing tied at 7th with scores of 76-75-151.
Denver Russell (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) fell to tie at 10th with scores of 74-78-152, while Tanner Robinson (FR/Jackson, Miss.) shot up 12 spots to finish tied at 13th at 79-74-153 playing unattached.
Cameron Kohl (SR/Marion, Ark.) was up seven spots to tie at 18th with finals of 79-77-156, Byron Brightman (FR/Victoria, Australia) finished tied at 20th at 78-79-157 playing unattached, Zack Watts (FR/Oxford, Miss.) came up 11 spots to tie at 30th at 85-76-161 and Garrett Moore (JR/Southaven, Miss.) tied with him at 80-81-161. Gerhard Botha (SO/Lusaka, Zambia), playing unattached, finished 46th at 88-87-175.
"Our guys did a great job today in the final round," BMC head coach Kevin Barefield said. "I thought we played a pretty solid tournament against some good teams. I think a good finish like this will boost our confidence as the season progresses."
BMC returns to action Sept. 16-17 at the Freed-Hardeman Fall Invitational in Henderson, Tenn. at Chickasaw Golf Course.