MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Blue Mountain College Men’s Golf grabbed four SSAC postseason awards, the conference announced this week.
Charlie Doran, Garrett Moore and Denver Russell were named to the All-Academic Team, while Cameron Kohl was named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.
In order to earn All-Academic recognition, a student-athlete must have maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale at the conclusion of the previous semester and must have achieved sophomore academic status.
The Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team is composed of members chosen by the team’s head coach.
“I’m extremely proud of these guys and the hard work they have put in this season,” BMC head coach Kevin Barefield said. “It says a lot about them with the schedule they have to adhere to as collegiate student-athletes. They compete in possibly the best golf conference in the nation and they continue to improve, all while maintaining top academic standing and displaying what it means to be Champions of Character, too. They’re great guys, and again, I’m just so proud of them.”
