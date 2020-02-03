SOUTHAVEN, Miss. • Blue Mountain men dropped their opening match of the season to NCAA DII Christian Brothers last Saturday 2-5.
In doubles action, Christian Brothers jumped out early and grabbed the three points.
In singles, Juan Silva (SO/Bogota, Colombia) gave Blue Mountain its first point on the day, winning 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 over Alilio Flores.
David Garcia (SR/Madrid, Spain) won right behind him, dispatching Alonso Reid 6-7, 7-5, 10-5.
Blue Mountain's Danko Yordanov (FR/Sofia, Bulgaria) pushed CBU's top player Paul Chabaud to a close 3-6, 6-4, 6-10 loss.
"I'm proud of how the guys played today," Topper head coach Randall Knox commented. "We showed a lot of energy and I was pleased to see that. One break in singles line one and singles line two; that was the difference in the match. We fought in the singles and I believe we'll eventually be where we need to be moving forward in the season."
Blue Mountain returns to action Friday at Hunstville, Ala., set for noon.