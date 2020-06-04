GREENWOOD, Ind. • Blue Mountain College's Leah Johnson (JR/Lumberton, Miss.) added the most prestigious award to her collegiate collection on Friday, May 29, being named to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District Track & Field/Cross Country Team.
The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom nominated by the college's sports information director, and Johnson is BMC's first-ever recipient.
CoSIDA was founded in 1957 and is a 3,100+ member national organization comprised of the sports public relations, media relations and communications/information professionals throughout all levels of collegiate athletics in the United States and Canada.
The second oldest management association in all of intercollegiate athletics with over 3,000 active members, CoSIDA celebrated its 60th year during the 2016-17 academic year.
The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions; NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and the NAIA.
Johnson is one of only 11 other student-athletes to be awarded a slot on the NAIA District 2 Team.
BMC sports information director Brett Fowler, a member of CoSIDA, said, "Leah is the epitome of the perfect student-athlete. This is an extremely difficult award to win, but I felt she certainly deserved it. Her selection not only gives BMC its first CoSIDA award, but it reiterates her devotion and work ethic to be the best at everything she does. I'm very happy for her and this just adds to her legacy at BMC."
To see the complete list of winners, click here.