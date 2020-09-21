NEW ORLEANS, La. • Blue Mountain Men's Tennis member Philippe Labbe made a great first impression last Saturday at the ITA Gulf Region hosted by Xavier (La.), rolling through his opening and quarterfinal rounds.
In the opener, Labbe knocked off William Carey's Juan Pinilla Pulido in three sets; 6-2, 5-7, 10-7.
Moving on to the quarterfinals, Labbe made short work of Loyola's Joseph Short 6-1, 6-1, pushing himself to the semifinals against No. 2 seed Shaikh Abdullah of Xavier.
In the semis, Labbe dropped to Abdullah, a Top 30 player in the nation, 4-6, 1-6, 5-10.
The event was a measuring stick for Labbe and BMC head coach Randall Knox, with William Carey and Loyola belonging to the SSAC conference with Blue Mountain.
"Philippe had a real impressive tournament, especially as a freshman. He came out firing on all cylinders in singles. He had some opportunities in the semis against a great player. He had some opportunities and he'll learn what it takes to continue improving."
Earlier in the day, Labbe and doubles teammate David Ajievi dropped their opener to Xavier's Guillermo Coiras and Uriah Miller 5-8.