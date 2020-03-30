KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Blue Mountain College Women's Basketball star Emilee Murr (SR/Athens, Ala.) was named NAIA All-America Honorable Mention on Thursday, March 26, the national office announced.
Murr just recently was named to the Southern States' All-Conference Team, leading the conference in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game in her senior outing.
Her average made her the 12th top scorer in the country in the NAIA, while also being the fourth best free-throw shooter in the country, hitting at an 89 percent clip. She was the nation's top free-throw shooter her sophomore season at BMC.
"We as a coaching staff are extremely excited for and proud of Emilee," BMC head coach Lavon Driskell said. "To be recognized with the premier players in the NAIA is a great honor and one she deserves."
The SSAC had 10 other women to be named, with Bethel's Tyasia Willis and Loyola's Kaila Anthony both being named Second Team All-American.