BLUE MOUNTAIN • (Game 1) Blue Mountain Softball grabbed two more wins off Missouri Baptist and Talladega College last Saturday at the BMC Tri-Match, giving them four straight wins in the mini-tournament.
BMC would need an extra inning in the opening game against MBU, with Montanna Smith (JR/Jonesboro, Ark.) (2-0) picking up her second straight win over the Spartans, going the complete way, striking out 10.
Smith spent the first five innings shredding the Spartan offense until her team could give her a lead in the bottom of the inning.
Tori Angulo (JR/Chino Hills, CA) opened the inning with a single to right and would later come around to score on a fielder's choice.
The Toppers found themselves down in the final inning 3-1, that's when they would get three runs in the extra frame, highlighted by Katie Rutledge (FR/Manchester, Tenn.)'s two-run single that scored Anna Taylor (FR/Jackson, Tenn.) and Meagan Edmonds (JR/Mooreville, Miss.), giving them the walk-off win.
Game 2
The Toppers would need only five innings to rip through Talladega in the second game of the day, whipping the Tornadoes 14-2.
Emaree Stone (JR/Louisville, Miss.) (1-0) tossed a complete game, giving up two earned runs with no strikeouts.
The Topper bats went crazy in the game, with Katie Rutledge getting three hits and two RBI, followed by Meghan Maness (JR/Lexington, Tenn.) with two hits and three RBI, and Anna Taylor with two hits. Leeah Jackson (SO/Phil Campbell, Ala.) drove in three runs, to boot.
Altogether, BMC collected nine hits in the win, giving them a four-game winning streak to start the season.
BMC returns to action at home next weekend with another Tri-Match scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the BMC Sportsplex.