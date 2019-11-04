DANVILLE, Ala. - Dalton State women claimed the 2019 Southern States Athletic Conference 5K Cross Country Championship last Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds, notching 48 points for the title.
Blue Mountain, who was 2nd as a team last season, finished in 3rd place (56 points) behind in-state rival William Carey.
Carey was denied a repeat from last season's crown, as Dalton State's Kathryn Vradenburgh led her team with a 19:00 time flat.
William Carey's Jaden Russell saw everyone in a deep rear-view mirror, easily winning the individual crown in 18:44.
The Lady Toppers' Leah Johnson (JR/Lumberton, Miss.) and Elle Hamilton (SR/Shannon, Miss.) will once again be making a return to the NAIA National Championships, as Johnson finished 4th at 19:14 and Hamilton was 5th at 19:20.
Also for Blue Mountain, Ami Sherif (FR/Memphis, Tenn.) was 12th at 20:15, Aliyah Kline (SO/Gautier, Miss.) finished 17th at 20:24, Annie Lusby (SO/Saltillo, Miss.) was 18th at 20:26, Maria Favela (FR/New Albany, Miss.) was 24th at 21:03, Sarah Duley (SO/New Albany, Miss.) finished 27th at 21:05, Alyssa Moore (FR/Mantachie, Miss.) was 28th at 21:25, McCall Mullins (SO/Oxford, Miss.) clipped at 35th in 21:51 and Hannah Courtney (FR/Blue Springs, Miss.) finished 47th at 23:04.
The SSAC handed down numerous awards at the championship, with the Lady Toppers earning several. As a team, BMC won the Sportsmanship Award, followed by Johnson, Hamilton and Sherif being named SSAC All-Conference. Sherif was also named to the All-Freshman Team.
Johnson, Hamilton, Duley, Courtney, Lusby, Mullins and Elizabeth Baty (SO/Vina, Ala.) were all named to the SSAC All-Academic Team. Courtney was named BMC's Champion of Character representative.
After the meet, BMC head coach Phillip Laney commented, "We had a great season with great leadership. I am so proud of these young ladies. It is truly a blessing to coach them. I'm excited to see how Leah and Elle do at nationals."