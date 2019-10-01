RIPLEY, Miss. - The Volley Toppers of BMC took three straight sets from Philander Smith after dropping the first Monday night, winning 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23).
The Toppers had a huge night at the net, banging home 47 kills, led by Carissa Mulford (JR/Jay, Fla.)'s 14, followed by Saige Blanton (FR/Double Springs, Ala.)'s 13.
Blanton also tossed in a double-double with 17 digs, while Grace Gray (FR/Potts Camp, Miss.) added 20 digs.
Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) had another solid night on the court for BMC, getting 41 assists in the win.
Blanton, Gray and Jackson all had two aces apiece for the Toppers from the service line.
Overall, the Toppers had eight service aces on the night
After the match, BMC head coach Reid Gann commented, "Tonight was a good win for us against a quality opponent. We got down in a couple sets and battled back to win. We showed a lot of resilience throughout the game and I'm very proud of the way we fought for each point."
The win was the third at home for the Toppers (5-10, 0-4 SSAC). Philander Smith moved to 6-5 overall on the season with the loss.
Blue Mountain returns to SSAC action against the University of Mobile at 7 p.m. on Friday in Mobile, Ala.