BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Women's Cross Country will open the 2020 season September 5 at the Mississippi College Season Opener in Clinton, Miss.
The Lady Topper runners are coming off a 2019 season where they finished third inside the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC).
The biggest bright spot for BMC is All-Conference star Leah Johnson (SR/Lumberton, Miss.) returning for her senior season under head coach Phillip Laney.
"Leah is one of those student-athletes everyone wishes they had," Laney said. "She excels in every aspect of life and she expects nothing less of herself."
Johnson's 2019 season saw her garner an SSAC Runner of the Week award, All-SSAC, SSAC Women's XC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and SSAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She also earned her third berth to the NAIA Nationals.
In the 2019 October Coaches' Top 25 Poll, BMC received nine votes to be ranked. They also won the Mississippi College Season Opener August 30 in Clinton, Miss., blowing past nine other teams including NCAA DI programs.
A relatively young team, Laney has four seniors back along with five juniors.
"We're looking forward to the season," Laney said. "We have a lot of returnees who understand what it takes to win and set the example for our new runners. Our new runners are hard workers and I'm looking for them to make a difference. I feel blessed to be able to coach such a great group."
The Lady Toppers are looking at a five-meet schedule for 2020 that will see them engage against rival William Carey November 7 at the SSAC Championship in Danville, Ala. at Oakville Indian Mounds.