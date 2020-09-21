HUNTSVILLE, Ala. • Saturday's UAH 5K Invitational went off without a hitch, with Blue Mountain women finishing with a respectable fifth place finish at 15 points.
Lee University took the team crown with 23 points and Mississippi College was second with 41 points.
Reigning SSAC Runner of the Week Leah Johnson (SR/Lumberton, Miss.) ran her best time of the season for Blue Mountain, a sub 20, crossing at 19:21 in 24th place, and putting her in good position for a third straight conference award.
Lee's Celine Ritter took the individual title, running 17:06.
Aliyah Kline (JR/Gautier, Miss.) finished 41 at 20:23 for Blue Mountain, while Annie Lusby (JR/Saltillo, Miss.) was right behind her at 42 in 20:30.
Sarah Duley (JR/New Albany, Miss.) finished behind Lusby at 43 at 20:30, and Ami Sherif (SO/Memphis, Tenn.) was 44 at 20:34.
Maria Favela (SO/New Albany, Miss.) crossed at 64 in 21:26, Alyssa Moore (SO/Mantachie, Miss.) was 65 at 21:27, Makayla Blessike (FR/Byhalia, Miss.) finished 69 at 21:41, Arli Cook (FR/Saltillo, Miss.) was 71 at 21:46 and Hannah Courtney (SR/Blue Springs, Miss.) was 76 at 22:10.
"I am so proud of my girls," BMC head coach Phillip Laney said. "They did a great job today and are really coming together as a team. They all had great runs today and I couldn't be prouder of this group of ladies. I am definitely blessed to be able to coach these ladies."