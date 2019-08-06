CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern women's basketball alum Shelby Wilbanks signed a contract with the Bender Baskets Grünberg basketball team.
Wilbanks had the following to say after signing the contract on Monday, "This summer everyone asked if it had hit me yet that my career was over, but I knew it wouldn't hit me until the teams started with workouts and I wasn't there. I'm definitely excited to travel, play, and see new places this year."
Wilbanks becomes the second CSU player in recent history to play in the German Division 2 league. Fellow CSU alum Erin Bratcher lined up for the Krofdorf Knights team from 2016-18.
The contract with Bender had been in the works since her final days with the Bucs.
"It had been in the works since April, but I hadn't heard anything in a few months," Wilbanks said. "I reached back out to them in July to thank them for their interest, and that's when they mentioned a coaching change and that they were working on finalizing the roster. I'm excited to keep playing."
A native of Falkner, Miss., Wilbanks paced the Charleston Southern women's basketball team to the Big South Conference semifinals after averaging 13.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game on her way to earning All-Tournament recognition. She helped the Bucs to the upset in the quarterfinal round over No. 2 High Point with a 14-point, 14-rebound performance, while also scoring 15 points in the First Round win over USC Upstate.
Wilbanks enjoyed a career year in her final season donning the Buccaneer Navy and Gold scoring 10.2 points, 12.2 in conference play, and pulling down 5.1 rebounds per contest. Among her highlights include a 30-point performance against Longwood, while she finished the season scoring double-digits in 11 of her final 12 games.
The Bender Baskets Grünberg team begins preseason games in late August, while the main season is scheduled to begin in mid-September.