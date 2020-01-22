BLUE MOUNTAIN • The duo of Annija Chills and Teauna Foote was unstoppable against Falkner last Tuesday, Jan. 14 in a Div. 1-1A battle. Chills and Foote combined for seven 3-pointers and 48 points to push the Lady Cougars past the Lady Eagles 64-41.
The first quarter was all about Chills. The senior connected on four 3-pointers as the Lady Cougars built a 20-6 lead by the end of the quarter. Chills had 14 points in the first eight minutes.
Midway through the second quarter, Falkner attempted to make a comeback, outscoring Blue Mountain 11-5 in the first four minutes of the period to cut the lead down to 10 but Chills hit her fifth 3-pointer with 3:45 left to build back a 30-17 lead. Falkner responded with a 9-2 run, capped by a Becca Owens basket plus the foul with 1:04 left to pull within six points of the lead. A pair of free throws from Foote and a 3-pointer from Kiara Hogan with 38 seconds left gave Blue Mountain a 37-26 lead at halftime.
Foote poured in eight points in the third quarter as Blue Mountain took a 51-35 lead into the fourth. The Lady Cougars held Falkner to just six points in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Chills finished with a game-high 26 points with Foote adding in 22 points. Owens led Falkner with 13 points followed by 10 points from freshman Harley Garner.
Blue Mountain defeated Thrasher 44-14 last Friday to move to (8-11, 4-2) on the season. Falkner dropped to Jumpertown 38-32 to fall to 1-6 in Div. 1-1A play.