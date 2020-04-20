The coronavirus has taken away the world of sports—well at least partially. 

Although no games are being played, the NFL is keeping the conversation going as their annual draft is still scheduled to begin on Thursday and will carry on into Friday and Saturday. 

The league has had to turn to a virtual route in order for the draft to still take place on time. Each pick will be made as all 32 teams will be joined together by one video conference and will have a separate broadband connection to league offices to confirm trades and other measures.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell limited teams with their 30 visits and medical rechecks that would normally occur through a draft cycle but what has occurred in 2020 that makes anyone believe that this year is normal. Regardless, this virus has will definitely impact where certain prospects go in the draft simply because teams might be scared off from the unknown. 

I've followed the NFL Draft closely over the past five years. I listen to four different draft podcasts that record year round. I read different works on prospects that range from the top of the first round, to guys that may be undrafted free agents.  I'm enamored with the concept of teams limited to a certain amount of time to make a choice that could alter the course of their franchise forever. The Chicago Bears know all about that right now as they are feeling the effects of passing on quarterbacks like Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes  and Deshaun Watson for the likes of Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 draft. 

As a Dallas Cowboys fan, I'm praying for a miracle, hoping a Top 5 player ends up at their selection at No. 17 or maybe they will just trade away to take Jamal Adams away from the Jets. 

This draft has the potential for many trades. Both the Dolphins and Chargers are sitting there with the No. 5 and No. 6 picks and both need a quarterback. The Lions have been rumored to wanting to trade back from their spot at No. 3, which means the draft could get very interesting from that point on. 

If you want a local angle, former Walnut standout and Ole Miss safety Armani Linton is eligible for the draft as is former Ripley Tiger and Mississippi State offensive lineman Michael Story. I really hope both guys get their chance with a NFL team to make their mark.

I wanted to challenge myself and try to guess all 32 picks of Thursday's first round. Mock drafts are just a shot in the dark most of the time and none have ever been 100 percent correct but it's still a fun exercise to do. Predicting trades is nearly impossible. That's what makes the draft so fun. But for the sake of this attempt, I'll make all 32 picks in the order that they are originally slated. 

Here is my best guess as to what happens in Thursday's first round:

1. Cincinnati Bengals

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington Redskins

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions

CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

4. New York Giants

OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers

QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals

OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns

OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

11. New York Jets

WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders

CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

13. San Francisco 49ers

WR Jerry Juedy, Alabama 

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons

DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins

WR, Justin Jefferson, LSU

19. Las Vegas Raiders

WR, Jalen Reagor, TCU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles

CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

22. Minnesota Vikings

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

23. New England Patriots

LB Patrick Queen, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints

QB Jordan Love, Utah State 

25. Minnesota Vikings

CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

26. Miami Dolphins

OT Josh Jones, Houston

27. Seattle Seahawks

DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans

CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

30. Green Bay Packers

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers

S Grant Delpit, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama 

