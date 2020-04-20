The coronavirus has taken away the world of sports—well at least partially.
Although no games are being played, the NFL is keeping the conversation going as their annual draft is still scheduled to begin on Thursday and will carry on into Friday and Saturday.
The league has had to turn to a virtual route in order for the draft to still take place on time. Each pick will be made as all 32 teams will be joined together by one video conference and will have a separate broadband connection to league offices to confirm trades and other measures.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell limited teams with their 30 visits and medical rechecks that would normally occur through a draft cycle but what has occurred in 2020 that makes anyone believe that this year is normal. Regardless, this virus has will definitely impact where certain prospects go in the draft simply because teams might be scared off from the unknown.
I've followed the NFL Draft closely over the past five years. I listen to four different draft podcasts that record year round. I read different works on prospects that range from the top of the first round, to guys that may be undrafted free agents. I'm enamored with the concept of teams limited to a certain amount of time to make a choice that could alter the course of their franchise forever. The Chicago Bears know all about that right now as they are feeling the effects of passing on quarterbacks like Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson for the likes of Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 draft.
As a Dallas Cowboys fan, I'm praying for a miracle, hoping a Top 5 player ends up at their selection at No. 17 or maybe they will just trade away to take Jamal Adams away from the Jets.
This draft has the potential for many trades. Both the Dolphins and Chargers are sitting there with the No. 5 and No. 6 picks and both need a quarterback. The Lions have been rumored to wanting to trade back from their spot at No. 3, which means the draft could get very interesting from that point on.
If you want a local angle, former Walnut standout and Ole Miss safety Armani Linton is eligible for the draft as is former Ripley Tiger and Mississippi State offensive lineman Michael Story. I really hope both guys get their chance with a NFL team to make their mark.
I wanted to challenge myself and try to guess all 32 picks of Thursday's first round. Mock drafts are just a shot in the dark most of the time and none have ever been 100 percent correct but it's still a fun exercise to do. Predicting trades is nearly impossible. That's what makes the draft so fun. But for the sake of this attempt, I'll make all 32 picks in the order that they are originally slated.
Here is my best guess as to what happens in Thursday's first round:
1. Cincinnati Bengals
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington Redskins
DE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions
CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State
4. New York Giants
OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
5. Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers
QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers
LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
8. Arizona Cardinals
OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
10. Cleveland Browns
OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
11. New York Jets
WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
12. Las Vegas Raiders
CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
13. San Francisco 49ers
WR Jerry Juedy, Alabama
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
15. Denver Broncos
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
16. Atlanta Falcons
DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
17. Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
18. Miami Dolphins
WR, Justin Jefferson, LSU
19. Las Vegas Raiders
WR, Jalen Reagor, TCU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles
CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
22. Minnesota Vikings
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
23. New England Patriots
LB Patrick Queen, LSU
24. New Orleans Saints
QB Jordan Love, Utah State
25. Minnesota Vikings
CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
26. Miami Dolphins
OT Josh Jones, Houston
27. Seattle Seahawks
DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
28. Baltimore Ravens
LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
29. Tennessee Titans
CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
30. Green Bay Packers
WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
31. San Francisco 49ers
S Grant Delpit, LSU
32. Kansas City Chiefs
S Xavier McKinney, Alabama