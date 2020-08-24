EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part one of a five-part series that recognizes some of the most talented young men and women that have represented the Northeast Mississippi Community College athletic department over the last 10 years.
BOONEVILLE • Multiple professional athletes and All-American winners litter Northeast Mississippi Community College’s all-decade team for its football program.
A total of 25 student-athletes that suited up for the Tigers from 2010-19 were picked for this prestigious distinction. A panel of six individuals, which included athletic department staff and members of the local media, participated in this process.
Players were chosen based upon the overall impact they made on their respective team plus statistical analysis. Consideration was also given to any significant accomplishments each student-athlete made after leaving Northeast.
A majority of the honorees received postseason awards from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
The selections were made by position and includes one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end, five offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, three linebackers, four defensive backs, two specialists and one return specialist.
Quarterback: Mason Cunningham (Shelbyville, Tenn.) Starter on 2016 squad that compiled a 6-3 record and finished 10th in the final NJCAA national poll (first top 10 finish in school history)…Completed 160 of 280 passes for 1,810 yards with 12 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions…Completion percentage was 57.1 percent…Averaged over 200 yards per game through the air…Added team-best six rushing touchdowns (69 total rushes for 185 yards)…Set career-highs of 27 completions, 44 attempts and 297 yards in road win at East Central…Set career-high of three touchdown passes in victory at Mississippi Delta…Originally signed with Liberty (Va.), but finished collegiate career at Arkansas Tech.
Running Back: Jaquise Cook (Ripley, Miss.) Top running back on 2010 Northeast team that went 5-4 overall and barely missed the postseason…Named NJCAA Offensive Player of the Week following 49-42 win at East Mississippi in which he rushed for 267 yards on 35 carries with four touchdowns…Appeared in all nine games and ended the season with 185 rushes, 825 yards and 10 touchdowns (tied for 10th in NJCAA)…Averaged 91 yards per game on the ground (12th nationally and 4th in the MACCC)…Finished collegiate career at Memphis (Tenn.).
Wide Receiver: Tres Houston (Atlanta, Ga.) 2011 MACCC All-State second-team… Houston, standing at 6-3 and 200 pounds, led the Tigers in non-kicking scoring with eight touchdowns and 48 points on the season…Also the Tigers’ leading wideout with 669 yards for an average 14.9 yards per catch with a long of 66…Hauled in over 50 percent of the passes thrown to him coming away with 45 catches in 79 attempts…Finished collegiate career at Arkansas State.
Wide Receiver: Joe Horn, Jr. (Atlanta, Ga.) 2014 MACCC All-State second-team…One of three phenomenal wideouts for the Tigers that had over 30 catches and 400 yards…Topped Northeast's receivers with six touchdowns….Caught a career-high three scores against visiting Coahoma in late September…Second on the squad with 48.3 yards per game and third with 33 receptions…Also returned kickoffs and punts for the Tigers and compiled 561 all-purpose yards…Preseason MACCC All-State selection by Mississippi Gridiron magazine in 2015…Finished collegiate career at Missouri Western State…Signed professional contracts with the Baltimore Ravens (NFL) and both the Houston Roughnecks and the New York Guardians (XFL).
Wide Receiver: LJ Hawkins (Water Valley, Miss.) 2016 MACCC All-State second-team…Finished sixth in the nation & second in the MACCC with 60 total receptions for 780 yards (16th nationally)…Totaled two touchdowns in wins over Pearl River and Coahoma…Season-highs of 12 catches versus East Central and 166 yards against Coahoma…Averaged 6.7 catches and 86.7 yards per game as a sophomore…Career numbers include 78 receptions, 1,005 yards and six touchdowns in 16 career games...Currently on the active football roster at Delta State.
Tight End: Logan Stokes (Muscle Shoals, Ala.) 2012 MACCC All-State second-team…When not blocking, hauled in 10 receptions for the Tigers on the year for 80 yards…Averaged 16 yards per game while clocking eight yards per catch for Northeast…Finished collegiate career at LSU…Best remembered at LSU for his game winning touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss in 2014…Spent time on New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers (NFL) practice squads.
Offensive Line: Antonio Foster (Valdosta, Ga.) 2010 NJCAA All-American…2010 NJCAA All-Region 23…2010 & 2011 (two-time) MACCC All-State first-team…Ninth All-American in program history…Helped lead the Tigers to their largest offensive output since the 2005 season in 2010 as Northeast tallied 218 points during the 5-4 season…Standing at 6-4 and 300 pounds, he assisted Northeast in becoming the second-ranked team in the MACCC in rushing touchdowns as the Tigers tallied 20 rushing scores on the year…Helped Northeast break into the NJCAA rankings for the first time since the 2006 preseason poll at No. 18…Bolstered an offensive line that saw the Tiger offense become one of the most prolific in school history as a sophomore in 2011…Northeast tallied the fifth highest point production in school history with its 254 points during the 2011 season…Finished collegiate career at Memphis (Tenn.)…Played indoor professional football for Wichita Falls (IFL).
Offensive Line: Kortilous Ellis (Charleston, Miss.) 2013 MACCC All-State first-team… Consistent force on the offensive line at center…Started in eight of Northeast's nine outings this campaign…Anchored a group of five men on the line that helped Tiger running backs accumulate 223.9 yards per game, which was 11th best among NJCAA schools, during his sophomore campaign.
Offensive Line: Jo’Quarius Savage (Monroe, La.) 2016 MACCC All-State first-team…Two-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers…Rated as the No. 89 overall two-year college prospect in the country by 247Sports prior to his sophomore campaign…Blocked for a Northeast offense that racked up 366.1 yards per game overall…Finished collegiate career at the University of Louisiana at Monroe
Offensive Line: Ethan Smart (Southaven, Miss.) 2016 MACCC All-State second-team…Everyday starter at right tackle for the Tigers…Blocked for a Northeast offense that racked up 366.1 yards per game overall during his sophomore year…Finished collegiate career at Purdue (Ind.)…Helped the Boilermakers qualify for the Foster Farms Bowl and the Music City Bowl during his pair of seasons with the program
Offensive Line: Matthew Trehern (Saraland, Ala.) 2018 MACCC All-State first-team…Consensus two-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets…Everyday starter at left tackle for the Tigers…Blocked for a Northeast offense that averaged over 300 yards per game…Currently on the active football roster at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
Defensive Line: Lavon Hooks (Atlanta, Ga.) 2012 NJCAA All-American…2012 NJCAA All-Region 23…2012 MACCC Most Valuable Defensive Lineman…2012 MACCC All-State first-team…Named top defensive tackle in his recruiting class by JCGridiron.com…Rated as the No. 15 overall prospect in the ESPN Junior College 100…Tied for second in the MACCC with 9.5 sacks…Tallied 51 tackles broken down to 18 solo stops and 33 assists…Hooks’ 6.4 tackles per game were second most on the team…Came away with three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles…Hooks’ 20.5 tackles for loss placed second in the nation…Also competed for Northeast’s men’s basketball program where he also earned MACCC All-State recognition…Finished collegiate career at Ole Miss…Signed professional contract with Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL)
Defensive Line: Daniel Ross (Louisville, Ky.) 2013 MACCC All-State second-team…Finished in a deadlock for the most tackles on the team among linemen as a sophomore with 43…Completed his two-year stint at Northeast with 68 total tackles and 13.5 sacks…Recorded four tackles and 1.5 sacks in the 2013 MACCC All-Star Football Classic at Tiger Stadium…Signed with the Edmonton Oilers (CFL) directly out of Northeast…Signed additional professional contacts with the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and is currently on the active roster with the Oakland Raiders (NFL)
Defensive Line: Anthony Rush (Cary, N.C.) 2016 MACCC All-State first-team… Recorded 73 tackles and four sacks during two-year span with the Tigers… Finished with one sack, a tackle for loss and six total tackles in 55-30 win over Southwest in 2016…Totaled 33 tackles, including four tackles for loss, and one sack during sophomore campaign…Finished collegiate career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham…Signed professional contract and is currently on the active roster with the Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
Defensive Line: Sam Williams (Montgomery, Ala.) 2018 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year…2018 NJCAA All-American first-team…2018 NJCAA All-Region 23…2018 NJCAA Region 23 Defensive Lineman MVP…Two-time MACCC All-State (2018 first-team/2017 second-team)…Unanimous 4-star prospect according to Rivals, 247Sports, 247Sports Composite and ESPN...Seventh-ranked JUCO prospect in the nation and third-rated weak-side defensive end by247Sports Composite…Totaled 75 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four pass breakups as a sophomore...Notched 53 tackles, 11 TFL, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a freshman in 2017…Currently on the active roster at Ole Miss
Linebacker: Eli Canton (Hernando, Miss.) 2011 MACCC All-State first-team…Finished the year with 50 tackles and helped spearhead an effort early in the year that saw the Tiger defense not surrender a touchdown in over 193 minutes of game action… In the almost 200-minute run, the Tiger defense put the clamps on their opposition by holding Southwest, Mississippi Delta and Holmes to just 12 points with six of that dozen coming via a 101-yard interception return by Southwest…Led the Tigers in tackles for loss with 11 on the year… Finished collegiate career at Troy (Ala.)
Linebacker: Nick Thomason (Muscle Shoals, Ala.) 2012 NJCAA All-Region 23…2012 MACCC All-State first-team…Led the Tigers in total tackles with 61 on the season while appearing in just six games…Finished the year with 30 solo tackles and 31 assists while averaging over 10 tackles per game…Also recorded one sack for six yards and had a fumble recovery on the season…Breakout game came in week three of his sophomore campaign when he poured in 17 stops, including 3.5 tackles for loss, against Holmes…Finished collegiate career at Louisiana Tech
Linebacker: Terrance Edgeston (Falkner, Miss.) 2018 NJCAA All-Region 23…2018 MACCC All-State first-team…Named a three-star recruit by ESPN…Seventh-rated junior college linebacker in his graduating class according to ESPN as well...Finished as the top tackler in the MACCC with 94 total stops...Tied for fifth in the NJCAA with an average of 10.4 tackles per game…Had 32 tackles with two tackles for loss and one pass breakup playing as a defensive back as a freshman…Currently on the active roster at Houston (Texas)
Defensive Back: Brynden Trawick (Atlanta, Ga.) 2010 MACJC All-State second-team…Trawick, who transferred from Michigan State, led the Tigers in a variety of defensive categories, including forced (three) and fumble recoveries (two) as well as sharing the team lead in passes defended with five…Also had the Tigers’ longest interception return of the year when he stepped in front of a Holmes pass during week four action and rumbled 67 yards to the end zone to help Northeast move to 2-0 in the division…Totaled 62 tackles (44 solo, 18 assist) & 3 tackles for loss in 2010…Finished collegiate career at Troy (Ala.)…Signed professional contracts with the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans (NFL)
Defensive Back: Deion Belue (Tuscumbia, Ala.) 2011 NJCAA All-American…2011 NJCAA All-Region 23…2011 MACCC All-State first-team (defensive back) and second-team (return specialist)…2011 MACCC North Division Defensive Back MVP…Tenth All-American in program history…Statistics include 15 tackles, a sack, one interception for 58 yards and a score, eight pass breakups and 33 returns for 691 yards and two scores…Got hot during the middle section of the season as he scored three times in as many games against some of the division’s top opposition…Belue had a 58-yard interception return for a score against Northwest, brought back an 80-yard kickoff return versus East Mississippi and then turned the trick a week later with a 90-yard return against Coahoma…Averaged 28.9 yards per kick return on the season and 10.1 yards per return on his 14 punt returns during the 2011 season…During his sophomore campaign, Belue broke the 100-yard plateau in kick returns twice with 127 yards versus East Mississippi and 105 yards against Copiah-Lincoln…Finished collegiate career at Alabama where he was part of the 2012 national championship team…Signed professional contracts with Edmonton Eskimos (CFL), Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
Defensive Back: Frankie Lee (Charleston, Miss.) 2011 MACCC All-State second-team…Led the Tigers with seven interceptions on the season, which was good enough for fifth in the nation and second in the MACCC…Made a name for himself during the Tigers’ 34-28 win over Northwest during the fifth week of the season…Came away with four turnovers of his own as part of a seven turnover night against the Rangers…Also had 12 total tackles and three pass break-ups in the win against then-No. 10 Northwest, including six solo stops and a pair of tackles for losses…That performance earned him NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week honors…Finished collegiate career at Delta State
Defensive Back: Juwan Taylor (Jackson, Miss.) Two-time (2017/2018) MACCC All-State first-team…Topped Northeast as a freshman with 57 tackles (6.3 per game)…Added 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception…Season-high 12 tackles in home win over Southwest…Finished second on the team during his sophomore season with 92 tackles…His 10.2 tackles per game ranked seventh in the nation…Added 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass break ups in his final season with Tigers…Career-high 15 tackles against Jones in 2018…Career figures include 149 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and five pass break-ups…Currently on the active roster at Alcorn State
Specialist: Jonathan Harrison (Belmont, Miss.) 2012 NJCAA All-American…2012 NJCAA All-Region 23…2012 MACCC All-State first-team…Initial first-team All-American at Northeast since 1956 (Jerry King)…Ended up tops in the nation with a 41.48 yards per punt average while appearing in all nine games for the Tigers…Had 48 punts for the Tigers during his sophomore season and pinned the opposition deep within its own territory with 12 punts inside the 20-yard line (fifth nationally) with six more that went for touchbacks (first nationally)…Forced six fair catches out of his punts…Amassed 1,991 yards with his punts…His long on the year was a 60-yard boot against Holmes
Specialist: Michael Baugus (Corinth, Miss.) Two-time (2018/2019) MACCC All-State first-team…Two-time Fred Mitchell Award watch list recipient…Finished sixth in the nation as a sophomore with an average of 40.2 yards per punt…Tied for second nationally and first in the MACCC with 21 punts that landed inside the 20-yard line…An additional 14 punts were signaled for fair catch (third in the NJCAA and tops in MACCC) while three went for touchbacks…Made 3 of 7 field goal attempts, including a game tying 31-yarder that sent Northeast’s season-opening win over Southwest to overtime…Also 12 of 14 on extra points as a sophomore for 21 total points…Made six field goals during freshman campaign (tied for second most in MACCC)…Career-long 39-yard field goal at Holmes…Perfect 17 of 17 on extra point attempts to total 35 points…Had 14 punts that landed inside the 20-yard line (12th nationally & 2nd in MACCC)…Career punting numbers include 106 punts for 4,093 yards (38.6 average) with a long of 67 yards, 35 punts inside the 20-yard line, 23 fair catches and five touchbacks…Career kicking numbers include nine made field goals, 29 of 31 extra points and 56 total points
Return Specialist: Donta Armstrong (Pittsboro, Miss.) 2015 NJCAA All-American…2015 NJCAA All-Region 23…Named MACCC All-State as both a receiver and return specialist…13th All-American in program history… finished third in the NJCAA with 772 total return yards…Compiled an average of 22.7 yards on 34 attempts between kickoffs and punts as a sophomore for Northeast…Ended the campaign second in the MACCC in both kickoff return yards at 573 and punt return yards with 199…Tabbed as the MACCC Special Teams Player of the Week with an incredible 298 yards against Mississippi Delta with three 40-plus yard returns that each setup scores by the Tigers…Had his longest return one week later versus rival Itawamba of 84 yards on the opening kickoff…Accumulated 1,103 all-purpose yards, which ranked third in the Magnolia State…His 122.6 yards per outing placed him at 17th among all athletes nationally…Also the Tigers' top wideout for two consecutive seasons…Recorded team-highs of 29 receptions and 331 yards with one touchdown for Northeast as a sophomore…Also solid as a freshman with 39 catches for 538 yards…Tied a career-high for yards in a single game that year with 120 against both Coahoma and Itawamba…Had four touchdowns during the 2014 campaign, including two during Northeast's homecoming victory over Coahoma…Concluded his time in the City of Hospitality with 1,687 all-purpose yards and five scores…Finished collegiate career at West Alabama…Played indoor professional football with the Arizona Rattlers and the San Diego Strike Force (IFL)