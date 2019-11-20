BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain head coach Joe Dan Roberts has his team off to a 4-2 after defeating Walnut 63-32 Tuesday night. The Cougars outscored the Wildcats 44-12 in the second and third quarters to put the game away.
The Wildcats struck first with a 6-0 run to begin the game behind a pair of baskets from Mario Zuniga and a layup from Bailey Quinn. Walnut built a 10-2 at the 1:55 mark before the tide started to turn in the Cougars favor. Blue Mountain's DeShawn Tyler raced to the rim for a layup to start the Cougars' huge run. Sophomore Jaden Hall hit back-to-back three-pointers followed by a three-ball from Tyler with 12 seconds left to take a 13-10 lead into the second quarter on 11-0 run.
In the second, junior David Peterson started to impose his will. Peterson score the first six points of the quarter and Trent Gray added a layup for an 8-0 run in the first two minutes. Walnut's Brantley Porterfield scored his first bucket of the game at the 4:22 mark to break the run but the Cougars' responded with a pair of threes from Rodney Morgan and Hall that led to a 28-12 lead. Jarrett Prather scored on a layup, assisted by Gray, at the buzzer for a 32-19 Blue Mountain lead at the half.
"A lot of it was being loose and getting a confident feeling," said Roberts on the turnaround after a slow start. "We are harping on turnovers and mistakes and I think we were in our own heads a little bit. So we had to get the juices flowing and get comfortable. I wish we didn't start out so late doing that. But the Walnut kids played extremely hard, coming right out of the gate, fearless. They knocked us back on our heels but we were able to get comfortable and get in a rhythm."
In the third quarter, Blue Mountain ended the quarter on a 25-0 run after Walnut opened the second half with the first three points. In the run, Peterson scored eight points. Morgan, Hall and Tyler each added another three-pointer. In all, the Cougars hit nine three-pointers and forced the Wildcats into 29 turnovers with their full-court defensive pressure.
"I feel pretty good about it most of the time. It's pretty situational. We do it when we can," claimed Roberts on jumping into the press. "We've worked a lot on being more disciplined on defense. I feel like we've had a good year defensively for the most part. I felt confident enough that we would be able to apply enough pressure and some turnovers. Maybe get them uncomfortable in space and that's really all we try to do."
Peterson finished with a game-high 16 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Hall followed him with 15 points and three steals. Gray filled the stat sheets with 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Blue Mountain's game against Walnut, a team still searching for their first win, puts some perspective on how far they have come in Roberts' third season at the helm. Roberts took over a program who went 0-20 the season prior to his hiring and started his tenure off with an 0-21 season. Last season, the Cougars went 8-18 as the core group of players improved with age. Now in his third season, in just six games, Blue Mountain boys are halfway to last season's win total. While pleased with the results, Roberts is still looking to build on their early season success.
"Our whole focus in the offseason was to get better with turnovers," said Roberts. "We still have been way too turnover happy. I understand we are still going to make some turnovers when we play. Defensively, we are older. We were in Walnut's shoes, having a young group. They played hard and with what physical limitations we had, we stuck with it. I started seeing it last year and I really started seeing it this summer, defensively I think that is where we are much more mature. We make a lot less mistakes, breaking down defensively. We've been pretty solid in some areas. We need to get more consistent shooting the ball and create less turnovers, less problems for ourselves but ultimately it's been a good start."