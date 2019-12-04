BELDEN • Blue Mountain picked up their second win over Walnut this season on Monday, Nov. 25 at the TCPS Thanksgiving Tournament. The Cougars fended off a late fourth quarter rally from the Wildcats to take the 65-55 win.
Both teams found success early from beyond the arc as they traded the lead back and forth. After Walnut's Bailey Quinn opened the game with a bucket, Blue Mountain's Trent Gray dropped in a three-pointer for the early lead but answered by a 5-0 run by the Wildcats, started by a Quinn three-pointer. Down 7-3, Blue Mountain's John Dickerson hit his first three-point attempt with 4:17 left in the first. Later in the first, Quinn scored his seventh point of the opening quarter for Walnut but Blue Mountain's DeShawn Tyler stripped the net with a three-pointer to knot the game at 9-9. Blue Mountain took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter after another three by Dickerson was followed by a layup from David Peterson.
The second quarter is where the Cougars began to separate themselves from Walnut. Walnut's Brantley Porterfield opened the second with a three-pointer to tie the game at 14-14. Later the game was tied at 16-16, where the Cougars started to pour it on behind their hot shooting. Blue Mountain went on a 21-0 run in a span of four minutes and 22 seconds. The run was sparked by Rodney Morgan's first three-pointer of the game. In the midst of the run, Morgan connected on another trey and was joined by Jaden Hall and Tyler with a three-point make of their own.
The huge run gave Blue Mountain a 41-22 halftime lead.
The Cougars outscored Walnut 14-10 in the third quarter but Porterfield had eight of the Wildcats' 10 points. The sophomore point guard rolled that scoring momentum into the fourth where he and the Wildcats made things interesting.
Porterfield scored on an offensive rebound putback with 5:03 left to pull the score to 58-36. With 3:51, Dickerson scored a basket plus the foul shot to give Blue Mountain a 63-40 lead. Porterfield then scored the next nine points of the game followed by a three-point make from Ty Dowdy with 1:05 left to get within 11. After Morgan split a pair of free throws for the Cougars, freshman Ky Wilbanks drained a three-pointer with 21 seconds left to get within single digits but it was too little, too late.
Tyler lead Blue Mountain with 14 points, followed by 13 points apiece from Hall and Peterson. Dickerson added 11 points in the win. For Walnut, Porterfield finished with a season-high 28 points followed by 11 points from Quinn.