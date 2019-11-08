BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Blue Mountain Cougars got off to a hot start in their game against Hickory Flat last Tuesday, Nov. 5. As a good as a start as they had, the Cougars' finish in the fourth quarter was equally impressive to pull away with a 55-42 win over the Rebels.
Blue Mountain opened the game on a 14-2 run in the first five minutes of the ball game. Rodney Morgan got it all started with a three-pointer and the trio of DeShawn Tyler, Jaden Hall and David Peterson scored the next 11 points in a row for the Cougars.
Hickory Flat's response started late in the first quarter as they went on a quick 6-0 run before another Peterson layup gave the Cougars a 14-8 lead over the Rebels at the end of the first.
The Rebels used the second and third quarters to climb back into the game. Hickory Flat got as close as five points of the lead in the second before a layup by Peterson and another three-point basket by Hall extended the Blue Mountain lead back to 10 with 3:03 left in the first half. Hickory Flat closed the second quarter on a 6-0 run to be down just four at halftime.
In the third, Blue Mountain roared out with a 6-0 run in the opening two minutes and seven seconds. That run was answered by a 7-0 run by the Rebels. With an offensive rebound putback at the buzzer, the Rebels and Cougars entered the fourth quarter tied at 35-35.
Blue Mountain's Trent Gray took over in the fourth quarter. Behind their senior leader, the Cougars outscored the Rebels 20-7 in the final quarter to pull away with the win. Gray scored 12 of his game-high 14 points in the final eight minutes, including a stretch of three-straight and-one opportunities that turned the momentum of the game completely.
Peterson and Tyler each pitched in 11 points apiece in the win that moved the Cougars to 2-0 on the season.