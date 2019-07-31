RIPLEY - In just under a month, former Ripley Tiger and East Mississippi Community College basketball standout Dewayne Cox will head west to Prairie View, Texas to continue his incredible journey on the hardwood. Cox signed with the Prairie View A&M Panthers basketball program back in May after his stellar sophomore season at EMCC.
Cox's recruitment was a whirlwind. Early in the season, Cox was garnering interest from a number of different schools across the country but when faced with the reality of surgery on a torn patella tendon in his ??? knee, that interest quickly faded. But that is where PVAMU stepped in.
"My recruitment was pretty heavy from the start," claimed Cox. "As I got through the season and found out I needed surgery a lot of the colleges dropped out because they found out I was having surgery. As they all dropped, Prairie View stepped in and wanted to get a look at me so I went on a visit and it went great. I worked out for them and everything went well. I got on the plane to come home and next thing I know I get a call from them saying I got an offer to come play. I was so excited to hear that news."
Cox tore his left patella tendon five years ago while he was still donning a Tiger uniform. Cox said at the time, the injury did not effect his game much at all and that the pain was nonexistent. But as he stepped into the collegiate scene at EMCC, Cox said the pain began to pick up during his freshman season there and ultimately lead him to deciding to have surgery to repair the injury following his sophomore season. Cox's bum knee still could not hold back what was a remarkable season and career for both him and his team at EMCC. The Ripley product amassed 591 career points (11.6 ppg), 244 rebounds (4.8 rpg), 103 steals (2.0 spg) and 89 assists (1.7 apg) during his two seasons on the Scooba campus. Cox, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard, was EMCC's second-leading scorer this past year at 12.9 points per game and connected on 86.3 percent (132-of-153) of his charity tosses.
Before Cox's arrival to Scooba, the Lions amassed nine wins the season before. After an up-and-down season during his freshman year, Cox and the rest of his teammates captured the school's first-ever MACJC state title in men's basketball. Cox had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the championship win over Jones College.
"In my first year I came off the bench and averaged double figures and the defensive end was huge for me but when didn't have much success as a team my freshman year," Cox said on his journey at EMCC. "Leading into my second year, we had eight sophomores coming back that had all played our freshman year so we knew the chemistry would be there. From that summer up to the season, we all were grinding and building a bond with each other that drew us closer. That was a big part of our success, being around a bunch of guys that wanted to win and be special. So we did that and made history for our school."
Cox will join a program at PVAMU that is coming off one of their best season's in program history as head coach Byron Smith's 22-13 Panthers won both the regular season and postseason tournament championships of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) a season ago.
The Panthers lost their leading-scorer in guard Gary Blackston (15.6 ppg) from last season's team. Cox says he sees that void left on the team and wants to be able to fill it.
"I just want to come in and fill his role and be a big asset to the team on the defensive and offensive end," Cox said. "I just want to continue to get better."
Currently Cox is still undergoing rehab on his surgically-repaired knee but says that the doctors have told him that he should be released for full five-on-five activity by Thursday, Aug. 1.