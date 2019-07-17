BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – Matavia Cox, a Ripley, Miss. native, is returning to her roots to assist BMC Women's Basketball, the college announced last week.
Cox, a 2018 graduate and two-time all-conference selection, is considered one of BMC's most decorated student-athletes in the program's history and is currently the youth choir director at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, Miss.
"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Lady Topper squad, just fulfilling a different role. I'm anxious and excited to see what this season has in store for us."
Cox is a member of the 1,000-Point Club (1,182) and averaged 16.1 points per game her senior season. She also shot 40.5 percent from the floor in her four-year career at BMC.
She was part of the 2017-18 Lady Topper team that led the nation in free-throw percentage and was the 25thbest scorer in the nation that season.
Cox's addition places her alongside current assistant coach Chris Driskell, a former high school All-American, on the Lady Topper sideline.
BMC head coach Lavon Driskell said, "We are very pleased Matavia has agreed to join the women's basketball coaching staff at Blue Mountain College. She brings a lot of knowledge to the team and she is a dedicated worker. Having played here four years, she understands our system on both sides of the ball, as well as our culture and what we expect. She was a member of the 1,000-point club and an all-conference performer for us for two years. We expect great things from Matavia, and we're excited to welcome her back home to BMC Women's Basketball."