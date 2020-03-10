BOONEVILLE • Ripley put their best foot forward in Tuesday's matchup on the diamond against Hamilton.
The Tigers pitched their ace Cade Davis, who was the engine behind an 8-1 win over Hamilton at the Booneville Spring Break Tournament.
Davis threw all six innings of action, allowing just one unearned run on four hits, while striking out 11 Lions in the win.
Hamilton snuck across the game's first run behind a leadoff single that was followed with a sacrifice bunt. The out was recorded at first base but the throw back over to first base sailed to the fence, allowing the runner to come all the way around for a 1-0 lead. Another error from the Tigers allowed another base runner but Davis combined with his catcher Reed Shackelford to end the inning with his first strikeout and throw down to second to catch the runner stealing.
Ripley quickly woke their bats up to go ahead in the second. Reed Scott led the inning off with a single then Davis reached on a Hamilton error, followed by a bunt single from Storm Lowry to load the bases with no outs. Leadoff man Lucas Cartwright made the Lions pay with a 2-RBI double to left center for a 2-1 lead.
Davis breezed through the bottom of the second, recording all three outs by way of strikeouts. The EMCC signee helped his own cause picking up a RBI on fielder's choice in the third for a 3-1 lead.
The Tigers blew the game open in the top of the fourth. Cartwright led off with walk followed by a single from Hayden Fortune. Jak Ketchum laid down a perfect bunt for a single and an error on the throw scored Cartwright all the way from second base for a 4-1 lead. Drew Coombs drew his third walk of the game to load the bases again with no outs and Shackelford and Scott connected on back-to-back RBI sacrifice flies for a 6-1 lead.
The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth behind a pair of two-out errors from the Lions that plated Coombs and Channing Garner.
Ripley improves to 6-2 on the season and is winners of their last four games. The Tigers will play Lake Cormorant (5-3) tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. at NEMCC's Field of Dreams complex.