RIPLEY • Ripley's ace on the mound has found a new home following his upcoming senior season. Cade Davis, a six-foot-five right-handed pitcher, signed with East Mississippi Community College last Friday, Nov. 1 at a signing ceremony inside the Ripley Event Center.
Davis recently took a visit to the EMCC campus for a football game and was drawn in by the lure of playing in Scooba.
"Just the environment really," Davis said on what led him to EMCC. "The coaches were really good to me when I was down there visiting. That football game was crazy. They told me about how the crowd was for baseball games and I wanted to be a part of that."
Another major factor in Davis' signing to the Lions was joining up with his former battery mate Will Long, who is a freshman on the EMCC baseball team this season. Davis said that having his friend down there with him played a huge role.
As a junior, Davis went 5-2 on the mound with a team-high 71 strikeouts in just 59.1 innings pitched. His ERA was 2.71, giving up just 23 earned runs all of last season. Davis throws four pitches: a fastball, changeup, curveball and slider. His fastball tops out at 87 mph. But more than his pitching repertoire, Ripley head coach Joel Gafford believes that EMCC is getting a hard worker.
"He's been our ace since his 10th grade year," claimed Gafford. "I'm just happy for him. He's worked hard to get this opportunity and I'm ready to see what the future holds for him."