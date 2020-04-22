The All-Division 1-1A basketball teams were announced on Monday, April 20, with players from Falkner, Pine Grove and Blue Mountain well represented on the lists.
For the girls, Pine Grove's Loren Elliott was named as the Div. 1-1A Most Valuable Player after averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in her senior season. Pine Grove head coach Katie Bates was named the Div. 1-1A Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Panthers to a 30-8 record and their fourth-consecutive Class 1A state title.
Three other Lady Panther seniors joined Elliott on the All-Division 1-1A Team. Karlie Rogers, Bella Jumper and Brianna Baggett were all noted as top performers this past season. Blue Mountain's Annija Chills and Teauna Foote both made the cut on the first team selection as well.
Falkner duo Becca Owens and Harley Garner were voted as Honorable Mention selections.
On the boy's side, Pine Grove's Carson Rowland was recognized for his impressive season, being listed as the Co-Most Valuable Player along side Biggersville's Hunter Stacy. The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals in his sophomore campaign.
Pine Grove boy's basketball head coach Jake Walker earned Coach of the Year honors for leading the young Panthers squad to a 27-6 record and a Class 1A quarterfinals appearance.
Other Panthers joining Rowland on the first team were freshman sharpshooter Jack Hudson and senior Mason Bullock. Falkner's Cam Smith and Chauncey Jackson represented the Eagles on the first team. Jaden Hall was Blue Mountain's lone selection in the 10-player first team list.
Honorable Mention selections were: Blue Mountain's Trenton Gray and DeShawn Tyler, as well as Falkner senior Cody Johnson.
Below is the full list of girls and boys who were selected by the coaches for this honor:
BOYS
Co-MVP: Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Co-MVP: Hunter Stacy, Biggersville
Coach of the Year: Jake Walker, Pine Grove
First Team:
Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Jack Hudson, Pine Grove
Mason Bullock, Pine Grove
Hunter Stacey, Biggersville
Telick Barnett, Biggersville
Brooks Brand, Biggersville
Jaden Hall, Blue Mountain
Chauncey Jackson, Falkner
Cam Smith, Falkner
Kye Elliott, Jumpertown
Honorable Mention:
Trenton Gray, Blue Mountain
Deshawn Tyler, Blue Mountain
Cody Johnson, Falkner
GIRLS
MVP: Loren Elliott, Pine Grove
Coach of the Year: Katie Bates, Pine Grove
First Team:
Loren Elliott, Pine Grove
Karlie Rogers, Pine Grove
Bella Jumper, Pine Grove
Brianna Baggett, Pine Grove
Goldee Butler, Biggersville
Asia Stafford, Biggersville
Annija Chills, Blue Mountain
Teauna Foote, Blue Mountain
Cheyanna Johnson, Jumpertown
Maddie Burks, Jumpertown
Honorable Mention:
Hannah Seago, Biggerville
Becca Owens, Falkner
Harley Garner, Falkner
Elyse Goodwyn, Jumpertown