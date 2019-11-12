CLINTON, Miss. • Blue Mountain men walked into NCAA DII Mississippi College and beat them on their home floor last Saturday night 62-54.
Lukas Durasas (JR/Panevezys, Lithuania) led Blue Mountain with his first double-double of the season, getting 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Brandon Williams (SO/Dyersburg, Tenn.) would lead BMC in scoring with 14 points, and the Toppers hit 6-of-21 from deep.
Blue Mountain would jump out to the early lead, going up 29-11 at the 7:20 mark in the first half, and never surrender it.
The Choctaws cut the lead to as little as two before the Toppers rallied for a 13-0 run to pull away.
Blue Mountain would also outrebound MC 38-36 and forced 20 Choctaw turnovers.
"I'm proud of the energy my guys brought tonight," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said after the game. "We are always talking about getting it done on the defensive end of the floor and we did that tonight. We have to keep working to get to where we want to be as a team by the end of the season, and I feel like we are heading in the right direction. We did have a few mistakes and we will learn from that and get ready to play MUW Tuesday night."
Durasas, who spent most of last season injured, has been a vital part of the Topper program and is expected to do big things for Bingham's team.
The win moves BMC to 3-0 on the season before they hosted the in-state NCAA DIII Owls of Mississippi University for Women on Tuesday.