NEW ALBANY • The Falkner Eagles put up a fight last Tuesday, Nov. 26 in their matchup with the bigger Lewisburg squad. The Eagles, still searching for their first win of the season, kept things close until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter where their Class 5A opponent pulled away down the stretch for the 57-46 win.
Lewisburg opened the game on an 11-2 run with the Eagles' only bucket coming on an offensive rebound putback with 4:59 left on the clock. Following the timeout, junior Cam Smith put in his first two points of the game on a post move. Smith's bucket was answered by one on the Patriots' end. Back-to-back baskets with the foul shots by senior Chauncey Jackson put up six quick points and had the Eagles within three of the lead. The Patriots closed the quarter on a buzzer beater for the 15-10 lead heading to the second.
The duo of Jackson and Smith had to carry the Eagles offense. Smith opened the second with a layup and Lewisburg responded with a bucket a minute later. Then, Falkner went on a 6-0 run behind four points from Jackson and another layup from Smith that gave Falkner their first lead of the game at 18-17 with 4:57 left. Up until that point, Falkner held Lewisburg sharpshooter Max Zizman in check. But once the Eagles captured the lead, Zizman started to heat up, knocking down a pair of three-pointers and another bucket in the midst of a 12-0 run. Jackson stopped the run with a three-pointer with 1:29 left that cut the deficit down to eight heading into halftime.
Just like the second quarter, Smith and Jackson scored all the points in the third quarter for the Eagles as well. With just eight points in the third, six came from Smith and two came from Jackson as Falkner trailed 38-29 going to the fourth after another buzzer beater dropped for the Patriots.
Jackson's layup and freshman Rod Ruedas' and-one opportunity with 6:29 left had the Eagles within seven. After a Patriots' score, Johnson buried his first three-pointer to pull within six. Back-to-back buckets, including a three-pointer for the the Patriots, had the lead back to 11 with 4:05 to play. Falkner went on a 6-1 run capped by a Smith three-ball with 2:19 left to put the score at 49-43. Lewisburg did not let it get any closer, going on a 8-0 run to seal the win. Jackson hit a meaningless three-pointer with six seconds left to close out the scoring.
Jackson led the way with 20 points. Smith followed him with 16 points. Both players finished with seven rebounds. The Eagles sit at 0-9 on the season before Div. 1-1A play began on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Biggersville.