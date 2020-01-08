FALKNER • Falkner made quick work of lesser Thrasher (1-10) squad last Friday, Jan. 3 to jump start the new year with a win. The Eagles blew out the Rebels 58-22 to earn their third win of the season and their second win inside of Div. 1-1A play.
Cam Smith started the game with an offensive rebound putback and the Eagles never relinquished the lead. Chauncey Jackson got his night started with a steal and layup with Smith following with a three-pointer for a 7-0 lead, prompting a timeout by Thrasher. Two more baskets from Jackson and a three-pointer from junior Daylon Crum helped the Eagles build a 16-9 lead heading into the second.
Jackson sparked a huge second quarter for the Eagles, beginning with his steal and layup to start the period. Thrasher answered with a three-pointer to cut the lead down to six with 6:02 left but Falkner pressed on the pedal to end the half on a 15-0 run. In the midst of the run the Eagles hit two 3-pointers, one from Jackson and another from Crum. Jackson highlighted the quarter with another steal that led to a thunderous dunk on the other end. The Eagles led 33-12 at halftime.
The third quarter proved to be much like the second. Falkner started on a 4-0 run on layups from Jackson and Rod Ruedas. Thrasher scored four-straight points but was shutout for the rest of the quarter as the Eagles poured in another nine points to take a 30-point lead into the fourth.
Back-to-back three-pointers from Cody Johnson were Falkner's first six points of the fourth quarter. Smith scored a basket plus the foul and Bricen Stroupe buried a corner three for the final points of the night.
Jackson led Falkner with a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Crum added 13 points and six rebounds. Johnson pitched in 10 points.