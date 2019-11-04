FALKNER • Last Friday night did not go to plan for the Falkner Eagles against Baldwyn. The Bearcats are in their first year in Class 1A after having great success over the last decade in 2A. Baldwyn made their presence in Div. 1-1A known with a 49-0 win over the Eagles.
Baldwyn's Jacolby Williams, made an impact in the first quarter with a nine-yard touchdown from Maddux Richey to open the scoring. Williams then returned the Falkner punt 51 yards for the 14-0 lead at the 5:14 mark of the first. Williams, who leads the state in interceptions, added to his stats with his 11th interception of the year in the first quarter, setting up a 34-yard strike from Richey to Gabe Richardson for the 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Bearcats led 34-0 at halftime and added touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters.
This Friday, the Eagles (2-7, 2-4) will have a chance to bounce back with a huge game on the road. Falkner travels to Coldwater (3-7, 3-3) in the regular season finale. In Div. 1-1A, Biggersville, Baldwyn and Myrtle have each clinched a playoff spot but the 4th and final seed is up for grabs between the Eagles and Cougars.
A win for Falkner on Friday would put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.