FALKNER • Everything was aligning for Falkner to pick up their first win of the season last Saturday but Alcorn Central junior Jacob Tucker had other plans. With Falkner up by four, Tucker scored eight points in the final 1:02, including two three-pointers and the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give the Bears a 47-45 win over the Eagles.
The two teams were tied by the end of the first quarter, one highlighted by a steal and breakaway slam by Falkner's Cam Smith. Tucker hit his first three-pointer of the game to open the second quarter and followed it with another deep three-ball in the midst of a 8-2 run. Falkner's Chauncey Jackson answered with a three-pointer of his own with 3:34 left in the first half. Back-to-back baskets by the Bears led to another three-pointer for the Eagles, this one from Daylon Crum. But the Bears put four more points up before the second quarter's end for the 27-19 lead at the break.
A Jackson jumper to begin the third quarter was answered by a three-pointer from Central. The Eagles then went on a 9-0 run, started by a three from Smith and ended with Smith layup to tie the game at 30-30. Tucker broke the tie with another three-pointer with 2:48 left in the third. Falkner responded with a quick 5-0 spurt for their first lead since the 28 second mark of the first quarter. An offensive rebound putback by the Bears with a minute left tied the game at 35-35 going into the fourth.
Down by one early in the fourth, Crum scored at the rim and Cody Johnson followed it with a three-pointer for a 41-37 lead with 3:50 to play. Johnson's triple was the last field goal of the night by the Eagles, who finished the quarter going 5-of-8 from the free throw line. Tucker nailed a three-pointer to pull within one. Smith drained a pair of free throws with 52 seconds left to build a three-point lead. Tucker's second three of his last-minute rally came at 31 seconds to tie the game ensued by his running floater along the baseline as the horn sounded for the win.
Smith led the Eagles (0-4) with 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jackson ended the game with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Crum finished with 10 points.