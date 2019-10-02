FALKNER - Starting the season with three losses started to wear on the young Eagles roster. But the message of a "new season" gave Falkner some motivation to begin Div. 1-1A play with a 42-26 win over Ashland last Friday. The win was the first as a head coach for Ty Priest.
"My dad's birthday is coming up and this was always the dream growing up for he and I together. It's been a lot of long nights from little league up to now," Priest said. "Just to pick up the first win in general kind of makes you realize that something is starting to click. It makes you realize that the work that our kids are putting in is starting to pay off. I feel like it's huge for these guys."
Falkner starting quarterback Benton Hopkins' play in the first half guided the Eagles offense. Hopkins was threw nine passes, completing six of them for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters. Running back Zion Grizzard added a one-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds left for the 20-14 halftime lead.
While playing defense late in the third quarter, Hopkins went down with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the rest of the night. Two touchdowns by the Blue Devils in the third quarter lifted them to the 26-20 lead by the start of the fourth quarter.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, senior Cody Johnson, who stepped in to replace Hopkins, tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Zay Hudson for his second touchdown reception of the night. The conversion attempt was no good as the game was tied at 26-26. On the Eagles next possession, the backup quarterback used him legs to find the endzone again with a 27-yard run with senior Ryan Caviness punching it in for the two-point conversion. Johnson's score gave the Eagles the lead for good with 6:05 to play and a 34-26 lead.
"Cody hasn't take a snap at quarterback all week because I knew I needed him at wide receiver," claimed Priest. "Benton played a great game in the first half but we were probably going to give Cody a look in the second half anyways. But the fact that he came in, as a senior, and owned the second half and put on a show. What else can you really say?"
"It was just my team really hyping me up and God. That's all I really need," Johnson said of his performance. "It all just clicked."
Hopkins' two first half touchdown passes were to wide receivers Austin Sullivan and Zay Hudson. Both Sullivan and Hudson had great games for the Eagles. Hudson led the team with six receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns and one interception on defense. Johnson and Sullivan each had an interception on defense, with Sullivan returning his 50 yards for the game-sealing score with 18 seconds left.
Caviness led the Eagles once again with eight tackles, including one sack.
Falkner hits the road next week as they continue 1-1A play against Myrtle. The Hawks are in their first year of division play, playing last season as an independent. Myrtle (1-4, 0-1) is led by running back A.I. Nugent. Nugent has rushed for 860 yards and 13 touchdowns so far this season. The Hawks are coming off a 46-20 loss to Biggersville in their 1-1A opener. Kickoff between the Eagles and the Hawks is set for 7 p.m.