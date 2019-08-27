SOUTHAVEN - It was an ugly showing to start off their 2019 campaign but the Falkner Eagles will have to move on quickly from it.
The Eagles were shutout 40-0 in their season-opening game at Northpoint Christian last Friday, Aug. 23.
The Trojans stormed out to an early 14-0 lead after Lance Saulsberry Jr. found the endzone to open the game and Northpoint Christian recovered the ensuing onside kick, setting up Saulsberry's second score of the game with 5:06 left in the first quarter. A touchdown pass from Hudson Brown to Kirk McIntosh with 23 seconds left gave the Trojans the 20-0 lead entering the second quarter.
Following an interception early in the second quarter, Jackson Thomason added to the scoring party with a two-yard run with 8:28 left in the first half. With just 31 seconds remaining, the Trojans added their final score of the first half when Cameron Holman rushed in for six. The Trojans held the 34-0 halftime lead.
Another score with 9:56 left in the third quarter prompted a running clock as the Trojans took the 40-0 lead.
The Eagles will look to rebound against rival Walnut in Thursday's "Joe Bowl." Falkner defeated the Wildcats 50-34 a season ago to reclaim the trophy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.