BLUE MOUNTAIN • Falkner proved to be clutch down the stretch last Tuesday, Jan. 14 in a Div. 1-1A rematch with Blue Mountain. The Eagles sunk 9-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter as they held off the Cougars 66-61 to pick up their third Div. 1-1A win of the season.
Both teams went into the locker room tied 33-33 at halftime. In the third quarter, Falkner used a 12-3 run early in the quarter to build a seven-point lead by the 4:51 mark. The Eagles held that lead and took a 53-46 lead into the final quarter.
Blue Mountain put together a strong fourth quarter comeback attempt, piecing together an 8-2 over the first four minutes of the quarter. All eight of the Cougars points came in the paint, four points coming from senior Trent Gray who fouled out with 3:46 remaining as Blue Mountain was down just 55-54.
Off of Gray's fifth foul, Falkner's Cam Smith knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the Eagles' lead back to three. On the Cougars' next possession, John Dickerson buried a 3-pointer to knot the game at 57-57 with 3:15 left.
Without panic, Falkner freshman Rod Ruedas continued his strong night with a go-ahead layup with 2:59 left. Blue Mountain's DeShawn Tyler, who finished the night with a game-high 23 points, had a chance to tie the game once again from the free throw line but his second attempt rolled off the rim with 2:45 left as the Eagles clinged to a one-point lead.
Over the next two minutes both teams turned the ball over all while failing to capitalize on those opportunities. A foul on Blue Mountain sent Falkner's Cody Johnson to the line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. Johnson missed the front end and recovered his miss for an easy putback with 48 seconds left, pushing the lead back to three. Johnson then connected on his next four free throws to build a 65-58 lead to seal the win. Johnson went 6-of-7 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter with his only miss leading to his putback. Johnson scored 13 points in the win.
Chauncey Jackson, who failed to score in the fourth, led the Eagles with 17 points. Ruedas followed him with 14 points. Daylon Crum added nine points as Smith pitched in seven points.
Falkner defeated Jumpertown 60-46 last Friday to move to (5-15, 4-3) on the season. Blue Mountain knocked out Thrasher 78-50 to jump to (11-8, 2-4) on the year.