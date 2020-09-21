WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. • Williams Baptist shut out Blue Mountain last Thursday in early non-conference action, winning 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17).
The loss dropped the Volley Toppers to 1-1 on the young season. This was the first ever matchup between the two schools.
The Toppers found themselves down 5-10 early in the first set but battled back to grab an 11-10 lead before Williams Baptist found their stroke at the net.
The Eagles' Molly Henson and Breauna Moore led with 12 and 11 kills, while Blue Mountain's Saige Blanton (SO/Double Springs, Ala.) and Taylor Wright (JR/Huntsville, Ala.) both had 11 kills each.
Sydney Burgin had 17 assists for WBU, while Karmyn Key (SO/Hartselle, Ala.) had 17 assists for the Toppers. Sydney Colledge (JR/North Odgen, Utah) chipped in 14 assists for BMC, also.
"Tonight was disappointing from an execution standpoint, BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "We got outplayed in every aspect of the game. We definitely had our chances in the first two sets and failed to capitalize. We have to go back to work and correct our mistakes."
BMC (1-1) returned to action Tuesday on the road at Central Baptist in Conway, Ark.