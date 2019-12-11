FALKNER • It was not the start they had hoped for but the Falkner Eagles got things moving in the right direction last Friday, Dec. 6 in their 58-45 win over Blue Mountain for their first victory of the season.
The Cougars led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter behind three, three-point baskets from DeShawn Tyler, Rodney Morgan and Jaden Hall. Hall added his second three-pointer at the 2:54 mark of the second quarter that pushed Blue Mountain to a 21-17 lead. The Eagles quickly tied the game on an offensive rebound putback from Cam Smith and a layup from freshman Rod Ruedas. With 50 seconds left in the first half, Blue Mountain's Trent Gray scored on a putback to give the Cougars the lead again but it was answered with a buzzer-beating jump shot from Falkner's Cody Johnson to send the two teams into the locker room tied 23-23 at the half.
The second half was all Falkner. Leading scorer, Chauncey Jackson led the way with five quick points as Ruedas added another score for a 7-0 run to start the third quarter. Gray's layup with 5:00 left stopped the bleeding momentarily for the Cougars but the Eagles used a 9-0 run, highlighted by a Jackson steal and breakaway slam, to build a 14-point lead. The third quarter ended with Falkner on a 5-0 run punctuated by another steal and dunk, this time from Smith for the 44-26 lead entering the fourth.
Smith threw down the alley oop from Johnson early in the fourth as the Eagles had a 20-point lead with 5:36 to play. The Cougars made things look a little better on the scoreboard, closing the game by outscoring Falkner 11-4.
Jackson led all scorers with 20 points. Smith added 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Ruedas pitched in a season-high 10 points for Falkner. Tyler led Blue Mountain with 14 points on three made three-point baskets.
The win places Falkner at (1-10, 1-1) on the season as the Cougars fall to (6-4, 0-2) on the year.